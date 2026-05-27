Product Safety Consulting CEO Featured for In Compliance Magazine Cover Story

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John Allen Shares Four Decades of Compliance Lessons Across Global Markets

Compliance comes with the gift of foresight. When you know why clearances are required, you understand electrical breakdown. The more you understand the ‘why,’ the safer everything you build becomes.” — John Allen, President and CEO of Product Safety Consulting.

BENSENVILLE, IL, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Product Safety Consulting, Inc., a leader in product safety and regulatory compliance from concept to certification, announced that President and CEO John Allen is featured as the cover story author in the May 2026 issue of In Compliance Magazine, a leading publication serving product safety, EMC, and regulatory compliance professionals worldwide.

Allen’s article, “Product Safety, Certifications, and Compliance: The Decisions That Determine Market Success,” combines four decades of field experience with practical guidance for engineers, developers, and product teams navigating increasingly complex certification demands. The article appears in both the print and digital editions of the magazine and is currently available at incompliancemag.com.

About the Article

Rather than treating compliance as a final milestone before launch, Allen argues that the most successful products are usually shaped by safety and certification decisions made much earlier in development. The article examines how seemingly small design choices can ripple through timelines, testing programs, production schedules, and market access months later.

Drawing from projects spanning consumer, industrial, and international markets, Allen highlights the recurring mistakes that delay certifications, stall production, and drive unnecessary redesigns. At the same time, the article offers a practical roadmap for engineering teams looking to integrate compliance into the design process before problems become expensive.

Readers are guided through certification expectations across the United States, Canada, and Europe, alongside real-world examples gathered over a career spent helping manufacturers navigate evolving regulatory requirements.

“Compliance comes with the gift of foresight. When you know why clearances are required, you understand electrical breakdown. When you grasp why specific materials are needed, you understand material properties and failure modes. The more you understand the ‘why,’ the safer everything you build becomes.” — John Allen, President & CEO, Product Safety Consulting, Inc.

Why This Recognition Matters

For decades, In Compliance Magazine has served as one of the industry’s most respected forums for product safety engineering and regulatory insight. Allen’s selection as the featured cover story author reflects both technical expertise and a longstanding role in shaping conversations around compliance education and best practices.

About John Allen & Product Safety Consulting, Inc.

Beyond his leadership role at Product Safety Consulting, Inc., Allen is a past president of the IEEE Product Safety Engineering Society, an IEEE Senior Member, and current Chair of the Compliance 101 Technical Committee. His career has focused not only on helping products achieve certification, but also on advancing how compliance is understood and implemented across the industry.

Product Safety Consulting, Inc. provides product safety and regulatory compliance services for manufacturers developing consumer appliances, industrial controls, medical devices, and other products destined for global markets. With more than 40 years of experience, the company helps clients reduce certification risk, accelerate time to market, and build safety into product development from the earliest design stages.

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