Silent Push Completes Acquisition of HYAS, Securing Global Leadership in Preemptive and Proactive Cyber Defense

RESTON, VA, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Silent Push , the leading preemptive cyber defense vendor, today announced that it has acquired HYAS, the adversary infrastructure platform provider offering unparalleled visibility, protection, and security.Combining HYAS Insight with the larger Silent Push platform enables customers to benefit from HYAS’s unique data, infrastructure intelligence, and capabilities with Silent Push’s industry-leading adversary and infrastructure reconnaissance technologies. Together, this will result in unparalleled preemptive and proactive security.“The acquisition of HYAS marks a significant milestone in our strategy to extend our global presence and deliver the industry’s most leading-edge cyber defense solutions,” said Ken Bagnall, CEO, Silent Push. “Our combined expertise will accelerate Silent Push’s leadership position as we continue to innovate and build best-in-class products that enable our customers to preemptively and proactively stop threats.”Silent Push’s flagship solution is the first and only to provide a complete view of emerging threat infrastructure in real time. By exposing malicious intent through its Indicators Of Future Attack™ (IOFA™) data, Silent Push enables security teams to proactively block hidden threats, discover previously unknown infrastructure, and avoid loss. Silent Push will integrate HYAS Insight to contribute to its Total View, which consolidates comprehensive Domain and IP intelligence into a single screen.“Our mission is simple - empowering organizations to see malicious infrastructure usage and behavior to block attacks before damage occurs, prevent fraud, accelerate investigative time to close, and complete both task and mission,” said Dave Ratner, CEO at HYAS. “Joining Silent Push is a natural fit that enables us to further accelerate that mission and creates significant opportunities for our customers and the market in general. My colleagues and I look forward to combining our skillsets with Silent Push to deliver the solutions that provide security and investigative teams with true power and intelligence against cyber threats, financial fraud, and other nefarious activity committed by bad actors.”“This acquisition brings together two cybersecurity leaders with similar visions and culture, while each organization brings its own set of proven capabilities,” said Dave Palmer, Ten Eleven Ventures. “Together, they are providing one of the industry’s most comprehensive security portfolios for preemptive and proactive security, and strengthening Silent Push’s go-to-market strategies as they expand their global footprint.”HYAS’s leadership and team will join Silent Push, with operations continuing under the Silent Push brand.For more information, visit www.silentpush.com About Silent PushSilent Push is a preemptive cybersecurity intelligence company. It is the first and only solution to provide a complete view of emerging threat infrastructure in real-time, exposing malicious intent through its Indicators Of Future Attack™ (IOFA™) data to enable security teams to proactively block hidden threats and avoid loss. The Silent Push standalone platform is also available via API, integrating with any number of security tools, including SIEM & XDR, SOAR, TIP, and OSINT, providing automated enrichment and actionable intelligence. Customers include some of the world's largest enterprises within the Fortune 500 as well as government agencies. A free community edition is available. For more information, visit www.silentpush.com or follow on LinkedIn and X.

