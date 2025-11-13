Silent Push Launches Version 4.11 to Enhance Enterprise Threat-Hunting Experience

New features, integrations, and updates simplify search, improve usability, and provide enterprise client benefits

We’ve focused this release on giving users faster navigation, greater scanning flexibility, and more in-depth insights, to detect malicious intent earlier in the attack lifecycle.” — Ken Bagnall

RESTON, VA, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Silent Push , a leading preemptive cybersecurity vendor, today announced the release of version 4.11 of its enterprise preemptive defense platform. The latest update continues the company’s mission to give defenders the advantage by revealing attacker infrastructure before threats can take hold.Version 4.11 introduces a range of new capabilities designed to streamline how analysts search, investigate, and act on emerging intelligence. The release enhances the platform’s core search functionality, simplifies workflows, and introduces new integrations and updates to help enterprise users better identify specific risks that traditional scans may miss.“Version 4.11 builds on our ongoing commitment to enhancing the analyst experience while expanding the depth and precision of threat discovery,” said Ken Bagnall, CEO at Silent Push. “We’ve focused this release on giving users faster navigation, greater scanning flexibility, and more in-depth insights, to detect malicious intent earlier in the attack lifecycle.”Key Updates in Version 4.11 Include:-Streamlined Automations: Streamlined save, monitor, and export processes into a single view, which will make for easier creation and management of queries and automations. Users can now edit existing monitors and have granular control over what data gets exported.-Customized Notifications: Users can now customize notifications for each monitor according to their personal preferences, and receive notifications in app, via email, or their preferred messaging platform, including Slack and Teams.-More Powerful Searches: Deployment of an updated version of the Silent Push Query Language (SPQL) API, with improved asynchronous processing, will provide enhanced support for long-running queries.-Integrations: Splunk and D3; Plus, Updated Chrome ExtensionSplunk 3.0 is the latest big data platform integration. It includes Threat Check support and provides multiple enterprise client benefits. Splunk users often process millions of events per day, and running enrichment checks against every indicator (IP address, domain, URL, etc.) can become costly. With Threat Check, enterprise users can run indicators they have in Splunk through Threat Check to detect when Indicators Of Future Attack™ (IOFA™) have touched their environments at scale, without consuming usage credits. New dashboards facilitate deeper analysis of how and where threat actors are managing their infrastructure. Additionally, users can now create and manage feeds from within the Splunk app, facilitating bidirectional workflows.The Chrome Extension 1.0.7 update helps enterprise users prioritize investigations more effectively by quickly checking any indicators referenced on a web page to see if they are IOFA™. The new version enables automatic query generation from selected indicators to provide additional context from across all of Silent Push's data sources.Additional updates in version 4.11 include updated UX for search results tables to accommodate new data sources; expanded indicator history listings for IOFA™ feeds; and additional pivot controls for Total View and WHOIS data for faster, more intuitive platform navigation.To learn more, Book a Demo to see how upgrading can help you uncover attacker infrastructure by searching smarter, faster, and with greater confidence.About Silent PushSilent Push is a preemptive cybersecurity intelligence company. It is the first and only solution to provide a complete view of emerging threat infrastructure in real-time, exposing malicious intent through its Indicators Of Future Attack™ (IOFA™) data to enable security teams to proactively block hidden threats and avoid loss. The Silent Push standalone platform is also available via API, integrating with any number of security tools, including SIEM & XDR, SOAR, TIP, and OSINT, providing automated enrichment and actionable intelligence. Customers include some of the world's largest enterprises within the Fortune 500 as well as government agencies. A free Community Edition is available. For more information, visit www.silentpush.com or follow on LinkedIn and X.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.