Silent Push Announces $10 Million in Series B Funding to Expand Global Footprint

RESTON, VA, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Silent Push, a leading preemptive cybersecurity vendor, today announced the company has raised $10 million in Series B funding. This investment round includes existing investors StepStone Group (Nasdaq: STEP), Ten Eleven, and Knollwood Investment Advisory, bringing the company’s total funding to $32 million. The funds will accelerate Silent Push’s continued innovation, global expansion, and customer momentum.Silent Push is the only cybersecurity platform that offers Indicators of Future Attack (IOFA™) to deliver within a single platform a complete, actionable view of emerging threat infrastructure in real-time. Silent Push delivers an unmatched, comprehensive ability to map and proactively track the ever-changing threat infrastructure security teams face on a daily basis, empowering them to quickly block attacks, defend against the known global threats, and proactively address what is lurking in the unknown before it can cause damage.“We believe every organization deserves to be equipped with the data and tools needed to defend themselves against known threats and emerging campaigns,” said Ken Bagnall, Co-Founder & CEO, Silent Push. “With this investment, we are able to deliver cutting-edge, preemptive intelligence solutions to the global market as we expand into new regions that include Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. I look forward to collaborating with our new and existing investors as we build on our proven capabilities, strengthen partnerships, and deepen our engagement with local governments and enterprises.”The Series B funding will drive Silent Push’s expansion as the company continues to reach key milestones and accelerate growth. For instance, Silent Push announced a strategic partnership with CyberLion Ltd., a leading cybersecurity distributor specialising in enterprise and government-grade defense solutions across the EMEA region, signifying a significant step forward in the company’s global growth strategy. With their continued commitment to innovation, Silent Push recently released IP Context, a powerful detection method that identifies all uses of IP addresses in one place, including use as a VPN, proxy, or sinkhole or benign scanner across the company’s global dataset, and launched their new Google Chrome Extension to provide immediate access to information about indicators discovered through a user’s browser and new controls to action on them.“We are thrilled to invest in Silent Push’s dedicated team, whose proven track record and commitment are transforming how organizations track, monitor and counteract global threat activity,” said Hunter Somerville, Partner at Stepstone Group. “Their distinct approach to identifying developing cyber threats by creating Indicators of Future Attacks has been shown time and time again to be more useful and valuable than industry-standard IOCs. This investment round enables them to strengthen their leadership role as they deliver critical cybersecurity solutions and expand their customer base.”About Silent PushSilent Push is a preemptive cybersecurity intelligence company. It is the first and only solution to provide a complete view of emerging threat infrastructure in real-time, exposing malicious intent through its Indicators Of Future Attack™ (IOFA™) data to enable security teams to proactively block hidden threats and avoid loss. The Silent Push standalone platform is also available via API integrating with any number of security tools, including SIEM & XDR, SOAR, TIP, and OSINT providing automated enrichment and actionable intelligence. Customers include some of the world's largest enterprises within the Fortune 500 and government agencies. Free community edition is available. For more information, visit www.silentpush.com or follow on LinkedIn and X.About StepStone GroupStepStone Group Inc. (Nasdaq: STEP) is a global private markets investment firm focused on providing customized investment solutions and advisory and data services to its clients. As of June 30, 2025, StepStone was responsible for approximately $723 billion of total capital, including $199 billion of assets under management. StepStone’s clients include some of the world’s largest public and private defined benefit and defined contribution pension funds, sovereign wealth funds and insurance companies, as well as prominent endowments, foundations, family offices and private wealth clients, which include high-net-worth and mass affluent individuals. StepStone partners with its clients to develop and build private markets portfolios designed to meet their specific objectives across the private equity, infrastructure, private debt and real estate asset classes.

