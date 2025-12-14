Paying Tribute to Service and Preserving Memory: Remember. Honor. Teach.

Wreaths Across America Ceremony at NYS Veterans Cemetery -- Finger Lakes. Photo Credit: Charles Harrington. Wreaths Across America Ceremony at NYS Veterans Cemetery -- Finger Lakes. Photo Credit: Charles Harrington. Wreaths Across America Ceremony at NYS Veterans Cemetery -- Finger Lakes. Photo Credit: Charles Harrington. 3

Photos and Video: Wreaths Across America Day Commemoration at the New York State Veterans Cemetery – Finger Lakes

As each wreath was placed, what was being remembered is not only the life of a hero, but the love of the families who still feel their absence.” — DVS Commissioner Viviana M. DeCohen

ROMULUS, NY, UNITED STATES, December 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The New York State Department of Veterans’ Services (DVS) joined and showcased hundreds of families, volunteers, community members, and partners for Wreaths Across America Day at the New York State Veterans Cemetery – Finger Lakes yesterday honoring the lives and legacies of the 1,195 American heroes laid to rest on the cherished grounds.

This year’s ceremony, held yesterday at 12:00 p.m. following family-specific wreath placement at 10:30 a.m., brought together hundreds of volunteers who continued Wreaths Across America’s tradition of “Remember. Honor. Teach.” Together, attendees placed wreaths on gravesites beginning at 12:30 p.m., ensuring that each American hero was recognized and remembered during the special national day of reflection and remembrance.

The New York State Veterans Cemetery – Finger Lakes is the first state-operated Veterans Cemetery and a venerated place of quiet dignity and lasting remembrance for all who served. This year, 2,225 wreaths were sponsored thanks to the incredible generosity of individuals, families, and organizations from across New York State and beyond.

The accompanying photos are shared courtesy of the talent, artistry, and generosity of Charles Harrington, Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 377 Finger Lakes. Video footage of yesterday’s wreath-laying at the New York State Veterans Cemetery – Finger Lakes provided via aerial drone is accessible via these links: https://youtu.be/gyWuYTX94e4 and https://youtu.be/YBQxe1ADgzg. These videos and additional video footage of the wreath laying and observance is accessible at DVS’s YouTube page https://www.youtube.com/@NYSVeterans – and was provided via aerial drone courtesy of the skill, ingenuity, and kindness of Kenny Fellers, Veteran, Commander, NY State Naval Militia, and Quartermaster, VFW Post 6200, Ovid, NY.

DVS Commissioner Viviana M. DeCohen said: “Yesterday’s ceremony was about honoring the sacred promise made to all who served: that their service will never be forgotten. As each wreath was placed, what was being remembered is not only the life of a hero, but the love of the families who still feel their absence. The New York State Veterans Cemetery – Finger Lakes stands as an enduring testament to our unwavering gratitude.”

DVS Executive Deputy Commissioner Joel Evans said: “Wreaths Across America is more than a ceremony – it is a reminder of our shared sacred responsibility to honor the courage, sacrifice, and devotion of those heroes who rest here and to keep their memory alive.”

New York State Veterans Cemetery – Finger Lakes Director William Yale said: “This Cemetery is hallowed ground, the final resting place of true heroes and their selfless service and sacrifice to our nation and ideals. The outpouring of love and support showed how much the community cherishes the Veterans and families we serve. Seeing generations come together to honor our heroes was truly humbling. Without question, our New York State Veterans Cemetery – Finger Lakes is a very special place.”

Former New York State Senator Michael Nozzolio, a driving force behind the Cemetery’s establishment, and Chairman, Friends of the New York State Veterans Cemetery – Finger Lakes, said: “It was profoundly moving to witness so many individuals and families come forward to honor our Veterans. Every wreath reflected a story of service, sacrifice, and love of country. We thank all who helped make this year’s commemoration extraordinary.”

The December 13 program at the New York State Veterans Cemetery – Finger Lakes included:

• 10:30 AM: Wreath Placement for Family & Grave-Specific Requests

• 12:00 PM: Wreaths Across America Ceremony

• 12:30 PM: Volunteer & Sponsor Wreath Placement on Undecorated Graves

DVS extends its deepest gratitude to all volunteers, sponsors, families, and friends who made the ceremony possible. Through their continued support, DVS and Wreaths Across America will continue to Remember the fallen, Honor those who serve, and Teach future generations the value of freedom.

Photo and Video Credit: Charles Harrington and Kenny Fellers. Photos from yesterday’s ceremony are attached with this news release.

About the New York State Department of Veterans’ Services:

The New York State Department of Veterans’ Services proudly serves New York’s Veterans, Service Members, and Military Families, connecting them with benefits, services, and support. All who served should contact the Department at 888-838-7697 or via its website – veterans.ny.gov – to meet in-person or virtually with an accredited Veterans Benefits Advisor to receive the benefits they have earned. Follow DVS on Facebook, Instagram, X, LinkedIn, Threads, and Bluesky Social.

Wreaths Across America Day Ceremony at NYS Veterans Cemetery – Finger Lakes, footage credit: Kenny Fellers, Quartermaster, VFW Post 6200, Ovid, NY.

