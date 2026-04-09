Dignity in the Digital Age: Justice for All Who Served

DVS 2026 Human Rights Conference Flyer

New York State Department of Veterans’ Services to Convene 2026 Human Rights Conference on Artificial Intelligence and Those Who Served

Artificial intelligence is transforming how institutions serve All Who Served – but innovation must never come at the expense of dignity, fairness, or humanity.” — NYSDVS Commissioner Viviana DeCohen

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The New York State Department of Veterans’ Services (DVS) will host its 2026 Human Rights Conference on April 23 at Medgar Evers College in Brooklyn, bringing together leaders from across government, law, academia, Veterans’ services, and the technology sector to examine the intersection of artificial intelligence, human rights, and services for All Who Served.

Centered on this year’s impactful theme – “Honor in the Age of Algorithms” – the one-day DVS conference will explore how rapidly advancing technologies are reshaping the delivery of services and the lived experiences of those who have served. The event will address critical topics including algorithmic bias, digital surveillance, access to justice, the moral complexities of modern warfare, and more.

“Artificial intelligence is transforming how institutions serve All Who Served – but innovation must never come at the expense of dignity, fairness, or humanity,” said New York State Department of Veterans’ Services Commissioner Viviana M. DeCohen. “Our conference is about ensuring that as systems grow more advanced, our values remain unwavering. We are committed to building a future where technology enhances, not diminishes, the care, respect, support, and justice that All Who Served have earned.”

The DVS conference will take place on April 23, 2026, at the Edison O. Jackson Auditorium at Medgar Evers College, located at 1638 Bedford Avenue in Brooklyn, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

“As technology evolves, so too must our responsibility to safeguard those we serve,” said DVS Executive Deputy Commissioner Joel Evans. “This conference creates space for meaningful dialogue across disciplines, ensuring that policy, practice, and innovation move forward together, guided by accountability, transparency, and a shared commitment to those who have worn the uniform.”

Participants will engage in thoughtful discussions that examine both the opportunities and risks presented by artificial intelligence in the delivery of services and support systems. The conference aims to foster collaboration and drive forward-thinking solutions that place human rights at the center of emerging technologies.

“At its core, this conference is about voice, visibility, and vigilance,” said Dr. Lessie Branch, DVS Special Assistant for Community Engagement and an award-winning author, scholar, and advocate. “As we navigate this new digital frontier, we must ensure that the experiences of those who served are not reduced to data points, but elevated as uniquely human stories that demand equity, justice, and care. This is where advocacy meets innovation – with purpose.”

At a time when technological advancement is accelerating, the New York State Department of Veterans’ Services is convening this important forum to ensure that ethical considerations remain central to progress. Space is limited, and early registration is encouraged. Attendees may register by visiting https://tinyurl.com/DVSHumanRights2026.

Event Details:

What: DVS 2026 Human Rights Conference – “Honor in the Age of Algorithms”

When: April 23, 2026 | 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM

Where: Medgar Evers College – Edison O. Jackson Auditorium

1638 Bedford Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11225

About the New York State Department of Veterans’ Services:

The New York State Department of Veterans’ Services proudly serves New York’s Veterans, Service Members, and Military Families, connecting them with benefits, services, and support. All who served should contact the Department at 888-838-7697 or via its website – veterans.ny.gov – to meet in-person or virtually with an accredited Veterans Benefits Advisor to receive the benefits they have earned. Follow DVS on Facebook, Instagram, X, LinkedIn, Threads, and Bluesky Social.

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