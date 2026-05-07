NYSDVS & NYCDVS to Honor Medal of Honor Recipient Staff Sergeant Michael H. Ollis

New York City DVS Logo SSGT Michael Ollis Memorial Event Flyer

Special Ceremony Will Take Place on Saturday, May 16, 2026, From 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., at the SSG Michael Ollis VFW Post #9587 on Staten Island

Staff Sergeant Michael Ollis embodied the very best of our nation and New York State. His courage, love for his fellow Soldiers and willingness to sacrifice everything for others continues to inspire.” — NYSDVS Commissioner Viviana DeCohen

STATEN ISLAND, NY, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The New York State Department of Veterans’ Services (DVS), in partnership with the New York City Department of Veterans’ Services, will host a special ceremony on Saturday, May 16, 2026, honoring the life, sacrifice, and enduring legacy of Medal of Honor recipient Staff Sergeant Michael H. Ollis of the United States Army. The ceremony will take place from 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the SSG Michael Ollis VFW Post #9587, located at 575 Mill Road on Staten Island.

During the event, New York State Medals will be presented posthumously in Staff Sergeant Ollis’ memory as family members, Veterans, elected officials, community leaders, and supporters gather to honor one of Staten Island’s most revered heroes.

A native of Staten Island, Staff Sergeant Ollis gave his life in Afghanistan on August 28, 2013, while shielding a fellow Soldier from a suicide bomber during an attack on Forward Operating Base Ghazni. For his extraordinary heroism and selfless sacrifice, he was posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor. More details on the selfless courage of United States Army Staff Sergeant Ollis are available at the United States Army website: https://www.army.mil/medalofhonor/ollis/.

The Staten Island Advance/SILive has provided ongoing coverage of Staff Sergeant Michael H. Ollis’ legacy and the impact of his sacrifice on the Staten Island community, including reporting by Nicolette Cavallaro. Staff Sergeant Ollis’ extraordinary legacy of courage and sacrifice continues to be remembered and shared by media organizations across New York and the nation.

“Staff Sergeant Michael Ollis embodied the very best of our nation and of New York State,” said New York State Department of Veterans’ Services Commissioner Viviana M. DeCohen. “His courage, his love for his fellow Soldiers, and his willingness to sacrifice everything for others continue to inspire generations. We gather not only to remember his extraordinary service, but to ensure that his legacy of honor, selflessness, and love of country is never forgotten.”

“Michael Ollis understood something profound about service – that true leadership means placing the lives and well-being of others before your own,” said New York State Department of Veterans’ Services Executive Deputy Commissioner Joel Evans. “His actions on that battlefield reflected immense moral courage and unwavering commitment to his brothers-in-arms. This ceremony is an opportunity for all of us to reflect on the tremendous cost of freedom and the enduring strength of those who answer the call to serve."

“Staff Sergeant Michael Ollis made the ultimate sacrifice for our country, and it is important that we continue to honor his legacy. As Chair of the New York State Senate Veterans, Homeland Security, and Military Affairs Committee, it has been a priority for me to ensure that Staff Sergeant Ollis is remembered both statewide and in his hometown. A son of Staten Island, Staff Sergeant Ollis is a hero for our borough, our state, and our nation. His sacrifice will be remembered by those who knew him, by those who served alongside him, and by the next generation as they learn about what it means to be a hero,” said New York State Senator Jessica Scarcella-Spanton, Chair of the New York State Senate Veterans, Homeland Security, and Military Affairs Committee.

“Staff Sergeant Michael Ollis’ courage, sacrifice, and enduring legacy, alongside the strength of his entire family, continue to resonate deeply throughout New York City and across our nation,” said Commissioner Yesenia Mata. “Bob and Linda’s tireless advocacy has become a powerful example of what meaningful support for Gold Star Families should look like. We are honored to stand alongside the Ollis family, fellow veterans, and the Staten Island community as we pay tribute to his extraordinary legacy.”

“As a proud United States Marine Corps Combat Veteran who served in Afghanistan, I understand firsthand the dangers, sacrifices, and unbreakable bonds forged in war,” said New York State Department of Veterans’ Services Deputy Commissioner William Smith. “Staff Sergeant Michael Ollis embodied the very best of those values. In the face of mortal danger, he placed the life of a fellow Service Member above his own – an act of extraordinary courage and selflessness that reflects the deepest traditions of military service. Having served in Afghanistan myself and faced the realities of combat, this tribute is profoundly personal. His heroism, sacrifice, and devotion to his brothers-in-arms will never be forgotten."

NOTE TO MEDIA: Members of the media and public are respectfully invited to attend and help share awareness of this important community event on Saturday, May 16, honoring one of Staten Island’s true heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to our nation.

Event Particulars:

WHAT: Ceremony Honoring Medal of Honor Recipient Staff Sergeant Michael H. Ollis and Presentation of New York State Medals

WHEN: Saturday, May 16, 2026, 10:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

WHERE: SSG Michael Ollis VFW Post #9587, 575 Mill Road, Staten Island, NY 10306

RSVP: DVS Deputy Commissioner William Smith, william.smith@veterans.ny.gov

About the New York State Department of Veterans’ Services:

The New York State Department of Veterans’ Services proudly serves New York’s Veterans, Service Members, and Military Families, connecting them with benefits, services, and support. All who served should contact the Department at 888-838-7697 or via its website – veterans.ny.gov – to meet in-person or virtually with an accredited Veterans Benefits Advisor to receive the benefits they have earned. Follow DVS on Facebook, Instagram, X, LinkedIn, Threads, and Bluesky Social.

About the New York City Department of Veterans’ Services:

The NYC Department of Veterans’ Services’ mission is to connect, mobilize, and empower New York City’s Veteran community to foster purpose-driven lives for U.S. military service members—past and present—and their caregivers, survivors, and families. We assist NYC Veteran community members on issues including employment, housing, food security, wellbeing, benefits, culture, and targeted advocacy. For more information about DVS programs and services, please visit www.nyc.gov/vets, call (212) 416-5250, or email connect@veterans.nyc.gov.

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