Bearing Witness to Legacy and Service: NYSDVS to Host Black History Month Virtual Program Honoring Black Service Members

Black History Month is a time not only to remember history, but to bear witness to lived experience. Our program honors Black Service Members whose courage and stories deserve to be uplifted & shared.” — DVS Commissioner Viviana M. DeCohen

ALBANY, NY, NY, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The New York State Department of Veterans’ Services (DVS) will host a special Black History Month virtual program, The Weight & The Witness: Honoring Black Veterans Through Story, Poetry, and Living Memory, on Friday, February 6, 2026, from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. This reflective and powerful program will honor the legacy, resilience, and lived experiences of Black Service Members across generations through film, spoken word, artistic expression, and dialogue. The special event is free and open to the public.

Moderated by Dr. Lessie Branch, Special Assistant for Community Engagement at the New York State Department of Veterans’ Services, and an award-winning scholar, author, and advocate, The Weight & The Witness centers the voices and stories of those whose service has too often gone unseen, yet whose contributions have profoundly shaped our nation.

City of Albany Mayor, the Honorable Dorcey Applyrs, will be a featured guest speaker during the program, joining Department leadership and community voices in reflecting on the enduring impact of Black Service Members and the importance of remembrance, equity, and inclusion.

“Black History Month is a time not only to remember history, but to bear witness to lived experience,” said New York State Department of Veterans’ Services Commissioner Viviana M. DeCohen. “This program honors Black Service Members whose courage, sacrifice, and stories deserve to be uplifted, preserved, and shared. At DVS, we remain committed to serving All Who Served and ensuring that every story matters and every voice is heard.”

“This program is about truth, dignity, and recognition,” said DVS Executive Deputy Commissioner Joel Evans. “By honoring Black Service Members through story and memory, we strengthen our collective understanding of service and reaffirm our responsibility to ensure equity, access, and belonging for all who served.”

Dr. Branch emphasized the transformative power of storytelling: “Bearing witness is an act of respect and an act of justice,” said Dr. Lessie Branch. “This gathering invites us to listen deeply, honor legacy, and carry forward the stories of Black Service Members whose lives and service continue to positively shape our communities and our country.”

Event Details:

The Weight & The Witness: Honoring Black Veterans Through Story, Poetry, and Living Memory

Friday, February 6, 2026

11:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

DVS Virtual Event

Register: https://tinyurl.com/dvsevents

All are welcome to attend DVS’s Black History Month program as New Yorkers come together to honor service, legacy, and living memory.

The New York State Department of Veterans’ Services proudly serves New York’s Veterans, Service Members, and Military Families, connecting them with benefits, services, and support. All who served should contact the Department at 888-838-7697 or via its website – veterans.ny.gov – to meet in-person or virtually with an accredited Veterans Benefits Advisor to receive the benefits they have earned. Follow DVS on Facebook, Instagram, X, LinkedIn, Threads, and Bluesky Social.

