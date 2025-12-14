Commissioner Miller Condemns Barbaric Antisemitic Terrorist Attack in Australia

The following statement may be attributed to Commissioner Miller: "I share the horror and disgust at the barbaric antisemitic attack on a Hanukkah festival in Australia by radical Islamic terrorists. Suicidal empathy led the West to import the seeds of our own destruction. The killing will stop when we make it stop, when we realize that shared values and shared culture are our strength, not diversity, and certainly not tolerating imported barbarism. May God keep the victims and impose His justice on the perpetrators."

