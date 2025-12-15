WEALTH UNTOLD Secures Sales Representation with Truly Good

Tobacco Caye in Belize.

Uplifting environmental documentary advances global sales strategy across television and streaming platforms.

CARLSBAD, CA, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Eclectic Aspirations is pleased to announce that Truly Good, an experienced and curated international documentary sales and distribution company, has been contracted as sales agent for WEALTH UNTOLD, a powerful documentary featuring a multigenerational network of women leaders working to protect Belize’s world-renowned barrier reef and the livelihoods it supports.Truly Good will represent WEALTH UNTOLD at film markets worldwide, pursuing sales opportunities across television broadcast and subscription streaming platforms. The partnership comes as the film enters its second phase of distribution, building on strong momentum from festival premieres and industry recognition.Produced over four years by a team of independent filmmakers and ocean advocates, WEALTH UNTOLD has screened at major international events, including the Belize International Film Festival (World Premiere, November 2024), the United Nations Ocean Conference (International Premiere, June 2025), and the Newport Beach Film Festival (North American Premiere, October 2025). The film was also recently selected for inclusion in the 2025-2026 IDFA Docs for Sale Catalogue, one of the documentary industry’s leading marketplaces.“Partnering with Truly Good marks an important milestone for WEALTH UNTOLD,” said director/producer Eladio Arvelo. “Their track record of bringing nature and environmental stories to global audiences makes them an ideal collaborator as we expand the film’s reach through international broadcast and streaming platforms.”“WEALTH UNTOLD is a beautifully crafted and timely documentary that speaks to global audiences concerned about ocean protection and community cohesion,” said Ricardo Iglesias, Head of Sales and Acquisitions at Truly Good. “We’re excited to be working with Eclectic Aspirations to introduce the film to broadcasters and platforms seeking high-quality environmental storytelling with international relevance. As a portrait of a women-led movement, the film also highlights the essential role of female leadership in environmental stewardship and in strengthening community cohesion worldwide.”Founded in 2020, Truly Good represents mission-driven documentary films that combine cinematic storytelling with global relevance. The company works closely with filmmakers to place films with broadcasters, distributors, and platforms around the world, with a focus on long-term impact and audience engagement.As WEALTH UNTOLD continues to expand beyond the festival circuit, the partnership with Truly Good strengthens Eclectic Aspirations’ broader distribution strategy, which includes community screenings, academic engagement, and international sales aimed at reaching audiences who care deeply about efforts to protect the ocean and marine ecosystems..Sales inquiries for WEALTH UNTOLD should be directed to Truly Good at sales@trulygood.es . For general information about the film, please visit https://wealthuntoldfilm.com About Eclectic AspirationsEclectic Aspirations LLC is a nonfiction film production company specializing in uplifting documentaries that showcase inspiring human stories from around the world. The company was founded in 2016 by Eladio Arvelo and is based in Carlsbad, California (USA). For more information about the company’s award-winning films, visit https://eclecticaspirations.com About Truly GoodTruly Good is an international sales agency dedicated to contemporary documentary films with strong global resonance. Founded in 2020, the company collaborates with filmmakers and producers to maximize the visibility and commercial potential of their projects across television networks, VOD platforms, educational institutions, and cultural initiatives worldwide. With a curated catalogue focused on personal and collective stories that carry worldwide relevance, Truly Good combines strategic market expertise with long-term audience engagement to ensure meaningful global impact. For more information, visit https://trulygood.es Media ContactEclectic Aspirations LLCpress@eclecticaspirations.com

