WEALTH UNTOLD selected for IDFA Docs for Sale Catalogue

Water ferry departing from Belize City

Feature environmental documentary seeks to expand its global reach through cinema, television, and streaming platforms.

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, November 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Eclectic Aspirations is pleased to announce that WEALTH UNTOLD, a powerful new documentary featuring a multigenerational network of women leaders working to protect Belize’s world-renowned barrier reef and the livelihoods it supports, has been selected for inclusion in the 2025-2026 Docs for Sale Catalogue presented by the International Documentary Film Festival Amsterdam (IDFA).IDFA is the world’s largest documentary film festival, held annually since 1988 in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. Each November, alongside its acclaimed festival program, IDFA hosts a dynamic marketplace that connects filmmakers, producers, and industry professionals from around the globe. Docs for Sale, a cornerstone of IDFA’s Markets, serves as one of the industry’s leading platforms for promoting, selling, and distributing high-quality documentary films worldwide.“We’re honored that WEALTH UNTOLD was handpicked by the Docs for Sale team for inclusion in their 2025-2026 Catalogue, which showcases a curated slate of 270 films from more than 77 countries,” said producer/director Eladio Arvelo. “Environmental themes feature prominently in this year’s lineup, and we’re grateful for the opportunity to present WEALTH UNTOLD to industry professionals who bring impactful films to global audiences that care deeply about our oceans and the communities that depend on them.”Produced over four years by a dedicated team of independent filmmakers and ocean advocates, WEALTH UNTOLD recently completed the first phase of its distribution strategy, with screenings at major international events including the Belize International Film Festival (World Premiere, November 2024), the United Nations Ocean Conference (International Premiere, June 2025), and the Newport Beach Film Festival (North American Premiere, October 2025).Now entering its second phase of distribution, the film aims to expand its reach through community partnerships, television broadcasts, and availability on subscription streaming platforms. Eclectic Aspirations welcomes conversations with festival programmers, sales agents, and distributors seeking high-quality documentaries with broad international appeal to explore licensing opportunities for WEALTH UNTOLD.Learn more about the film and watch the screener through IDFA Docs for Sale at: https://professionals.idfa.nl/docs-for-sale/38495af4-a0c0-473c-9f8c-7f3833f9cfe5/wealth-untold About Eclectic AspirationsEclectic Aspirations LLC is a nonfiction film production company specializing in uplifting documentaries that showcase inspiring human stories from around the world. The company was founded in 2016 by Eladio Arvelo and is based in Carlsbad, California (USA). For more information about the company’s award-winning films, visit https://eclecticaspirations.com Media ContactEclectic Aspirations LLCpress@eclecticaspirations.com

