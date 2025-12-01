WEALTH UNTOLD Launches Community Screenings Through Kinema

Scuba diver at South Water Caye in Belize

Uplifting environmental documentary now available for in-person screening events hosted by mission-aligned partners.

CARLSBAD, CA, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Eclectic Aspirations announces that WEALTH UNTOLD, a powerful documentary featuring a multigenerational network of women leaders working to protect Belize’s world-renowned barrier reef, is now available for public screening licenses through Kinema, enabling in-person community events worldwide.Produced over four years by a team of independent filmmakers and ocean advocates, WEALTH UNTOLD recently completed a successful first phase of distribution with screenings at major international events, including the Belize International Film Festival (World Premiere, November 2024), the United Nations Ocean Conference (International Premiere, June 2025), and the Newport Beach Film Festival (North American Premiere, October 2025).Entering its second phase of distribution, the film is expanding its reach through community partnerships, television broadcasts, and upcoming availability on subscription streaming platforms. To support community screenings, Eclectic Aspirations has partnered with Kinema, a film distribution platform that empowers independent filmmakers to share their stories with the world and provides hosts with the tools to organize impactful in-person gatherings.“There’s something uniquely powerful about watching a film together,” said director/producer Eladio Arvelo. “A shared cinematic experience invites reflection and meaningful dialogue, turning viewers into active participants in our global efforts to protect the marine environment.”Hosting a screening is simple. After licensing the film through Kinema, hosts just need a gathering space, a TV or projector with stereo sound, and a laptop to play the film. Screenings may be offered free of charge or used as fundraisers to support community initiatives.The first community screening will be hosted by The University of Rhode Island Graduate School of Oceanography at the Coastal Institute Auditorium (218 South Ferry Road, Narragansett, RI 02882), starting at 4pm ET. Admission is free with reservations. Producer Phil Karp will join the event for a post-screening discussion to answer questions about the film’s themes, ocean conservation challenges, and how viewers can get involved in marine advocacy.Mission-aligned individuals and organizations are invited to bring WEALTH UNTOLD to their communities by booking an in-person screening at https://wealthuntoldfilm.com/host-a-screening About Eclectic AspirationsEclectic Aspirations LLC is a nonfiction film production company specializing in uplifting documentaries that showcase inspiring human stories from around the world. The company was founded in 2016 by Eladio Arvelo and is based in Carlsbad, California (USA). For more information about the company’s award-winning films, visit https://eclecticaspirations.com Media ContactEclectic Aspirations LLCpress@eclecticaspirations.com

