Prosperity for US Foundation Appoints Patrick Shaheen as Executive Assistant to Support National Initiatives

Advocating for a Balanced Approach to Economic Growth and Stability Patrick Shaheen, Executive Assistant Prosperity for US Foundation Bob Carlstrom, Executive Director Prosperity for US Foundation David Biddulph, Founder and Board Chair of the Prosperity for US Foundation

New Appointment Enhances Operations as Foundation Prepares Major Outreach Initiatives Focused on Property Tax and Spending Reforms

The Prosperity for US Foundation is leading the most important citizen-driven initiatives in the country.” — Patrick Shaheen

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Prosperity for US Foundation , a national nonprofit dedicated to propelling the prosperity of American families by requiring voter approval for increasing property and other taxes, today announced the appointment of Patrick B. Shaheen as Executive Assistant, where he will support Executive Director Bob Carlstrom, Chairman David Biddulph, and the Foundation’s Board of Directors. Shaheen, a seasoned political operative and paralegal with extensive experience in government, regulatory affairs, and national campaigns, will play a central role in advancing the Foundation’s mission to empower American voters in their own pursuit of prosperity.Shaheen previously served in the U.S. Department of Education during the Trump Administration as part of the transition’s first Beachhead Team and worked within the Office of the General Counsel. His political background includes leadership positions in prominent Republican campaigns, including those of Glenn Youngkin (VA), Congressman Matt Gaetz (FL-1), and Neil Parrott (MD-6). He also directed grassroots initiatives for the Americans for Prosperity Foundation. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Excelsior University and a Paralegal Certificate from Boston University.Chairman David Biddulph welcomed Shaheen to the organization, saying: “Patrick brings a rare combination of policy insight, campaign experience, and operational discipline. His work will be essential as we take our Four ‘Affordability for US’ Amendments to state leaders across the country and empower voters to reclaim their voice in matters directly affecting their prosperity.”Executive Director Bob Carlstrom emphasized Shaheen’s strategic role, stating “Patrick’s background in federal service, state-level political operations, and grassroots mobilization makes him uniquely capable of supporting the Foundation’s rapidly expanding national efforts. We are pleased to have him on board as we prepare for an active 2026 legislative season and further engagement with policymakers.”“The Prosperity for US Foundation is leading the most important citizen-driven initiatives in the country. Shaheen said. “I look forward to supporting Bob, David, and the Board as we work with state legislators and voters to advance these essential constitutional amendments and restore long-term affordability and accountability in government.”In his new capacity, Shaheen will help coordinate the Foundation’s nationwide effort to advance four transformative constitutional amendments designed to give voters a direct voice in protecting their economic future. These amendments address property taxes, government spending, regulatory takings, and federal fiscal discipline. Their official descriptions are as follows:Amendment #1: “Affordability for US: Caps Property Tax Increases Without Voter Approval”Freezes the taxable (assessed) value of property for up to 60 years. The taxable value of each property shall equal the assessed value in effect on January 1 of the year in which this amendment is ratified. Upon any change in ownership after January 1, the taxable value shall equal the purchase price. Taxable values shall be adjusted to reflect the cost of structural additions, and in no case shall the assessment exceed the estimated fair market value. A property that has not changed ownership for 60 years shall be reassessed annually at fair market value beginning January 1 of the 61st year. Prohibits any new property taxes, fees, fines, or levies without the approval of the affected property owners.Amendment #2: “Affordability for US: Caps State and Local Spending Without Voter Approval”Caps the annual growth rate of total spending by each state and local taxing district to the district’s annual rate of population growth plus inflation, not to exceed 2.0%. Requires the annual refund of all state or local taxing district revenues collected in excess of that district’s Spending Cap. Fixes the millage rate of each taxing district at the rate in effect on the date of ratification. Prohibits any increase in a taxing district’s millage rate, or the imposition of any new tax, fee, fine, debt, lease-purchase obligation, or exception to a district’s Spending Cap, unless approved by the affected voters.Amendment #3: “Affordability for US: Jury-Determined Just Compensation for Regulatory-Devaluations”Entitles private owners of real or intellectual property to a jury determination of “just compensation” within one year for any federal, state, or local government action or inaction alleged to have devalued the owner’s property. “Just compensation” shall include the full amount of the jury-determined devaluation, together with reasonable attorney’s fees and court costs.Amendment #4: “Affordability for US: Federal Spending Cap”The Affordable Federal Spending Cap limits the annual growth of total federal spending to the four-year moving average of the annual rate of U.S. population change plus inflation, not to exceed 2%. Spending for Social Security Old-Age and Survivors Insurance and for national emergencies approved by a two-thirds vote of both houses of Congress and signed by the President is exempt. A member of this State’s congressional delegation is prohibited from appearing on the primary election ballot if the member votes to exceed the State’s Affordable Federal Spending Cap.“These Amendments are designed to return authority to the people and restore the constitutional balance that protects taxpayers, homeowners, and future generations,” Carlstrom said. “We’ve seen tremendous interest from legislators across the country, and Patrick’s experience in state-level engagement will help us accelerate that momentum as we bring these reforms directly to the states.”The Prosperity for US Foundation achieved significant momentum during the 2025 American Legislative Exchange Council (ALEC) States and Nation Policy Summit. At the event, dozens of legislators engaged with the Foundation’s “Affordability for US” Amendments, with many signing on to sponsor or explore sponsorship of the reforms for their 2026 state ballots.After a standing-room-only workshop and widespread interest from lawmakers seeking durable, voter-driven solutions to rising taxes and government spending, the Foundation anticipates continued growth in legislative support and further collaboration with state leaders at the upcoming conference.“Voters are demanding accountability, affordability, and transparency from every level of government, Biddulph said. “These Amendments give citizens a direct way to reclaim control over their economic future. With Patrick’s support, our Foundation is better equipped than ever to help legislators champion these vital protections on behalf of the people they serve, including our children and grandchildren.”Founded in 2025, Prosperity for US Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering individuals and communities in the U.S. and globally to achieve economic stability and security. In the United States, the organization champions responsible government spending aligned with voter voices and family incomes, ensuring financial well-being for American families.Please visit: https://www.prosperityforus.foundation/ ###To schedule an interview with a Prosperity for US Foundation spokesperson, please contact Dan Rene at 202-329-8357 or dan@danrene.com

