Alliance Building Solutions Outlines Key Energy Trends as Organizations Brace for Higher Costs and Tighter Supply Chains

Year-End Analysis Highlights the Urgency for Early Action, Rising Energy Costs, and Smarter Building Technologies

For many organizations, unpredictability will be the catalyst to finally invest in energy efficiency and renewable solutions that pay for themselves through long-term savings.” — John DeMaio

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the year draws to a close and organizations prepare for 2026 budget planning, Alliance Building Solutions is sharing its outlook on the energy trends most likely to shape the coming year. The company anticipates rising utility costs, tighter supply chains, increasing demand for smarter building systems, and shifting incentives that will influence how public agencies and private companies approach infrastructure modernization.“Every year brings new complexity to the energy landscape, but heading into 2026, the uncertainty around costs and supply chains is especially real,” said John DeMaio, President of Alliance Building Solutions. “For many organizations, that unpredictability will be the catalyst to finally invest in energy efficiency and renewable solutions that pay for themselves through long-term savings.”Alliance leaders are highlighting several developments expected in 2026 including unpredictable energy costs. Driven by increasing demand, electrification trends, and volatile natural gas markets, organizations may face higher electricity and heating costs.“When energy prices are unstable, the smartest strategy is to control what you can,” DeMaio noted. “Efficiency upgrades, modern controls, and renewable integration don’t just reduce usage, they insulate budgets from price spikes.”Despite strong demand, global pressures may delay delivery of components, especially solar, HVAC, battery storage, and controls equipment. The supply chain pressure could slow projects for those who are unprepared.“Early action is going to be essential in 2026,” DeMaio emphasized. “We’re advising clients to plan projects now, because waiting six to twelve months could mean higher prices, longer lead times, or even stalled projects.”With policymakers returning to session after the holidays, federal and state programs could shift in ways that significantly impact payback periods.“Incentives can make the difference in tax savings, and payback timelines,” DeMaio explained. “Anyone planning a project should keep a close eye on what lawmakers do in the first quarter of 2026. Policy changes often happen quickly, and they matter.”Alliance predicts that smart thermostats, automated lighting, advanced building automation systems will move from optional to expected.“These technologies aren’t futuristic anymore, it is mainstream,” DeMaio said. “Remote monitoring, smart sensors, and automated controls drive immediate savings. In many cases, they identify waste or equipment faults before the maintenance team even knows something could be wrong”.As the calendar turns to a new year, Alliance is urging organizations to view 2026 not as a challenge, but as an opportunity.“Five years ago, zero-energy buildings were seen as aspirational,” DeMaio added. “Now we’re integrating the systems that make them achievable for schools, municipalities, and even private-sector facilities.”“The end of the year is the perfect time to step back and ask ourselves How much are we spending to heat, cool, and operate our building, and more importantly, how much could we save?” DeMaio said. “Energy projects aren’t a cost, they’re a strategy. And in 2026, they’ll be one of the smartest strategies an organization can pursue.”Alliance Building Solutions delivers integrated, budget-neutral infrastructure projects nationwide. Its performance-based model ensures that energy savings and operational efficiencies offset the cost of upgrades that allow clients to modernize systems without increasing net operating expenses.Alliance Building Solutions, part of the Alliance Companies family, was founded with a mission to deliver sustainable, leading-edge energy and infrastructure solutions that revitalize the built environment. Through self-performance, technical depth, and transparent partnerships, Alliance helps organizations unlock infrastructure modernization without overburdening budgets. Its divisions—Alliance Building Solutions, Alliance Electrical Systems, Alliance Mechanical Systems, Alliance Renewable Systems, and Alliance Funding Solutions—provide turnkey services from design through construction, commissioning, monitoring, and financing. Learn more at www.alliance-usa.com ###For more information or to schedule an interview with an Alliance Companies spokesperson, please contact Dan Rene at 202-329-8357 or dan@danrene.com

