More Than 190 IB Students Across the U.S. Receive Results for the International Baccalaureate November 2025 Exam Session

International Baccalaureate Organization Robert Kelty International Baccalaureate Head of Outreach and Development North America

Yesterday, 194 IB students in the U.S. and 23,392 worldwide received their Diploma Program (DP) and Career-related Program (CP) exam results

This year’s graduates have embodied the spirit of the IB, approaching the future with open-mindedness, creativity, hard work, and a commitment to positive change.” — Robert Kelty

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 23,392 students worldwide have received their Diploma Program (DP) and Career-related Program (CP) results from the November 2025 examination session. This marks a 6.8% increase in the number of students receiving DP and CP results.The IB celebrates the achievements of all students who have reached this important milestone. Over the course of these two years, they have developed the knowledge, skills, and mindset needed to thrive in a changing world and contribute meaningfully to their communities.Today’s IB graduates join a community of more than 2.7 million lifelong learners across 157 countries worldwide where the DP and CP are offered. The global average DP score for the November 2025 session is 29.3 points.In the United States, a study of postsecondary outcomes of CP graduates (2024) found that 72% enrolled in college immediately after high school, compared to 64% nationally. Additionally, 81% persisted in college, versus 72% of U.S. students, and CP graduates had notably higher six-year graduation rates than U.S. students nationally (77% compared to 68%). These findings demonstrate the program’s success in preparing students for higher education.Dr. Robert Kelty, Head of Country for the United States and Canada, congratulated DP and CP students on their significant achievements.“This year’s graduates have embodied the spirit of the IB, approaching the future with open-mindedness, creativity, hard work, and a commitment to positive change. Their success is a testament to their drive to understand the world and contribute meaningfully to it. We applaud their accomplishments and encourage them to carry what they learned into all they do next, from higher education to careers to how they engage with their communities.”The Diploma Program (DP) offers students world-class preparation for university and life beyond. The comprehensive, inquiry-based education it provides fosters confidence, critical thinking, language development, and academic achievement. Offered in 925 IB World Schools across the U.S., the DP aligns with local education systems while nurturing global perspectives and ethical leadership.The Career-related Program (CP) continues to grow across the U.S., with 199 IB World Schools currently offering the program. The CP is designed for students aged 16–19 who want to combine academic studies with career-related learning. The CP develops key transferable skills such as confidence, social responsibility, and a strong sense of purpose, offering students a practical and future-ready pathway.For the November 2025 examination session, DP and CP students completed all assessment components for each subject and the IB awarded grades using all components, coursework and examinations.The IB will be publishing an interim statistical bulletin in the coming weeks, featuring pass rates, mean grades, and distribution of schools and students.For more information on how to access results visit our “Getting Results” page ####About the IBFounded in 1968, the International Baccalaureate (IB) pioneered a movement of international education and now offers four high quality, challenging educational programs to students aged 3-19. The IB gives students distinct advantages by providing strong foundations, critical thinking skills, and proficiency for solving complex problems while encouraging multiculturalism, curiosity, and a healthy appetite for learning and excellence. In a world where asking the right questions is as important as discovering answers, the IB champions critical thinking and flexibility in study by crossing disciplinary, cultural, and national boundaries. Supported by world-class educators and coordinators, the IB currently engages with more than two million students in over 6,000 schools across more than 160 countries. To find out more, please visit www.ibo.org/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.