Ryan Fogelman Named Top Fire Influencer for Expertise in Combating Global Lithium-Ion Fire Crisis

Ryan Fogelman, J.D., MBA, Fire Consultant at Fire Rover, has been recognized by International Fire and Safety Journal (IFSJ) as a Top Fire Influencer of 2025.

I’m honored to be included among such an incredible group of global influencers who are working every day to advance fire safety, prevention, and innovation around the world.” — Ryan Fogelman, JD/MBA

DETROIT, OH, UNITED STATES, December 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DETROIT, MI – Ryan Fogelman, J.D., MBA, Fire Protection Consultant at Fire Rover, has been recognized by the International Fire and Safety Journal (IFSJ) as a Top Fire Influencer of 2025, solidifying his position as a leader in industrial and environmental fire safety.

Fogelman’s recognition comes as his work highlights the escalating "vape effect" and the urgent need for systemic change to protect critical infrastructure from lithium-ion battery hazards.

Fogelman, known for publishing the seminal annual Reported Waste & Recycling Facility Fires reports since 2016, leveraged his decade of data to detail the severity of the crisis. His analysis shows that the average number of publicly reported fire incidents per year surged by 26 percent in the period 2022-2025 compared to the preceding six years (2016-2021). This increase is largely attributed to improperly discarded disposable vaping devices, contributing to an estimated $1.2 billion in annual damages borne unfairly by the waste and recycling industry and its insurers.

In November 2025, Fogelman took a decisive step by issuing an Open Letter to the American Tobacco Industry, urging collaboration in key areas where the waste sector cannot act alone. The letter called for product design changes, specifically urging manufacturers to create vaping devices with easily removable batteries to facilitate safe recycling, and to invest in widespread, accessible collection programs.

Revolutionizing Fire Protection Technology

Fogelman's expertise is underpinned by the proven effectiveness of the Fire Rover solution, which he helped bring to market and which has earned him one of two distinguished Edison Innovation Awards.

Key performance metrics include:

• FM Approval Milestone: Fire Rover's Continuous Flow Solution achieved FM Approval certification, becoming the industry’s first "Smart Monitor" and first FM-approved remote-operated fire protection system.

• Loss Mitigation: The Fire Rover system is proven to mitigate the risk of major or catastrophic loss (defined as over $400k) by more than 99 percent in protected areas.

• Operational Scale: In 2025 through September, Fire Rover responded to over 3,000 actionable fire events and successfully suppressed 383 fires at facilities across five countries. The company is on pace to suppress approximately 450 incidents globally by year-end.

• Environmental Benefit: The system drastically reduces environmental impact by targeting suppression precisely, typically using less than 500 gallons of water per incident, contrasting sharply with traditional methods that can employ millions of gallons.

In addition to his advocacy, Fogelman announced a new partnership with the Solid Waste Association of North America (SWANA) to launch the industry's first Anonymous Incident Database, designed to provide better data and resources for operators, insurers, and fire professionals.

About Ryan Fogelman

Ryan Fogelman, J.D., MBA, is a Fire Protection Consultant with Fire Rover, specializing in bringing innovative safety solutions to market. He is a member of the National Fire Protection Association’s (NFPA) 401 Hazardous Materials Committee and contributed to the NFPA 18A task force on wetting agents in 2025,. He advocates for the adoption of early detection and targeted deluge solutions to modernize fire protection worldwide.

Contact: Ryan Fogelman, J.D., MBA Fire Protection Consultant, Fire Rover rfogelman@firerover.com (614) 327-3744

