First Human-Controlled Remotely Operated Fire Protection System Earns FM Approval

Fire Rover FM Approval Certificate Fire Rover FM Approved Interior Suppression Fire Rover FM Approved Outdoor Suppression

The most innovative company in fire, Fire Rover, announced that its Continuous Flow Primary System has earned FM Approvals certification.

The FM Approvals Team promptly recognized the innovative nature of Fire Rover's CF Primary System” — Michael Bodnar

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fire Rover, a leader in remote fire detection and suppression technology, today announced its innovative Continuous Flow Primary System has earned FM Approvals certification after rigorous testing to seven critical fire safety standards.

Established in 2015 with a mission to reduce the negative impact of industrial and outdoor fires, Fire Rover has significantly expanded over the past decade to service more than 750 systems across the U.S., Canada, Australia, France and the UK.

The newly certified Continuous Flow Primary System represents a significant advancement in fire safety technology. This monitor/nozzle extinguishing system is remotely monitored, activated and controlled by trained personnel via an offsite central station. Equipped with advanced visual and infrared cameras, the system allows central station operators to verify fire threats, activate suppression and precisely position the discharge stream onto target fires or hotspots. The system utilizes a continuous water supply through either municipal water service or a fire pump system and pre-action/deluge valve assembly.

Fire Rover's patented technology combines advanced thermography, flame detection with electro-optical sensors and sophisticated video analytics to create a comprehensive detection network that identifies threats up to five minutes faster than traditional systems. The technology also delivers remarkable efficiency, using 88% less water than conventional sprinkler systems, according to a 2020 FM study.

All Fire Rover systems feature control panels manufactured in the company's dedicated panel shop, ensuring rigorous industrial safety standards for mission-critical applications. Systems are monitored 24/7/365 through FM Approved central stations, with comprehensive preventative maintenance included in service contracts.

The FM Approvals certification process was extensive, testing the Fire Rover system against seven standards: FM 1421, FM 5511, FM 5560, FM 3810, FM 3010, FM 3011 and FM 3260.

"To advance Fire Rover's mission of mitigating the negative impact of industrial fires, we determined external certification would enhance our product's market acceptance," said Will Schmidt, CEO of Fire Rover. "We strategically chose FM Approvals as our certification partner because its mark validates that Fire Rover systems meet the highest performance standards in real-world fire scenarios. FM is widely recognized as the industry's most rigorous and respected certification in fire safety, underscoring Fire Rover's commitment to exceptional fire risk management, stringent quality control, superior reliability and continued innovation."

Mike Bodnar, president of Fire Rover, added, "The FM Approvals team promptly recognized the innovative nature of Fire Rover's Continuous Flow Primary System. Its specialists collaborated with our team to develop comprehensive test criteria that integrated multiple FM Approvals standards and established testing protocols. This thorough approach ensured Fire Rover's groundbreaking technology would undergo rigorous validation, ultimately demonstrating its effectiveness as a proven alternative to conventional fire suppression systems."

About Fire Rover

Fire Rover is a high-growth technology company that utilizes state-of-the-art digital thermography to remotely identify and fight fires in high-risk industrial settings. The company's products and services greatly reduce the risk of harm to workers and first responders while lowering the negative impact of industrial fires on client businesses and the environment. In 2024 alone, Fire Rover systems evaluated 2,910 events, resulting in 358 fire department dispatches and 268 fires successfully suppressed.

First Human-Controlled Fire Protection System Earns FM Approval

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.