Battery Fires Continue: The 8th Annual Waste & Recycling Facility Fire Report Released

Waste & Recycling Operators Are Being Invaded By Rechargeable Batteries Improperly Disposed w/ Consequences Totaling An Est. $2.5Billion In Fire Damage in 2024!

DETROIT, OH, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ryan Fogelman, a leading expert in waste and recycling facility fire management, has released the 8th Annual Report on Reported Waste & Recycling Facility Fires in the US & Canada. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of fire incidents across the industry, highlighting trends, causes, and preventive measures.

The annual report is a crucial resource for facility managers, safety professionals, and industry stakeholders, offering data-driven insights to enhance safety protocols and minimize risks associated with facility fires.

** Key Findings: The 8th Annual Report include the results of the “Vape Effect,” a phenomenon that has taken shape over the past few years as adults smoking are transitioning from traditional cigarettes to disposable vapes. Vapes are not easily recycled as they are classified as both a biohazard as well as hazardous material. **

** Increasing Fires: The report documents a 19% increase in reported fires compared to the previous year, underscoring the need for continued vigilance and improved fire prevention strategies. **

** Common Causes: The leading causes of fires were identified as lithium-ion batteries, but they only account for about half of the fire incidents, the rest due to traditional hazards like pressurized tanks, accelerants, explosives and more. **

** Impact of Fires: The report details the financial and environmental impacts of these fires, with an estimated $2.5 Billion in damages and significant disruptions to waste and recycling operations in the US and Canada annually. **

**Innovative Solutions: Highlighting innovative technologies and strategies that have proven effective in reducing fire risks, the report serves as a guide for implementing best practices in fire prevention and response. **

Ryan Fogelman stated, "My goal with this annual report is to provide actionable insights that can help facilities improve safety and operational efficiency. By understanding the root causes and impacts of these fires, we can better protect our facilities, employees, and the public."

** About Ryan Fogelman: Ryan Fogelman is a recognized authority in waste and recycling facility safety, with extensive experience in fire prevention and risk management. His annual reports are widely regarded as essential resources for industry professionals seeking to enhance safety and operational performance. **

The "Vape Effect"

