CE to visit Beijing for duty visit

MACAU, December 14 - The Chief Executive, Mr Sam Hou Fai, will visit Beijing from 15 to 17 December, to report to state leaders on the Government work done past year and on the policy blueprint for 2026.

While the Chief Executive is in Beijing, the Secretary for Administration and Justice, Mr Wong Sio Chak, will be Acting Chief Executive.

 

