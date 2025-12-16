New Book Findings on a Journey Inward Offers Practical Roadmap for Releasing Guilt and Blame

Book cover of Findings on a Journey Inward by Kevin DiGilio.

DiGilio argues true freedom isn't fixing yourself but releasing what was never yours.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- For many, the path to self-improvement feels like endless punishment. In his transformative new book, Findings on a Journey Inward: Book 1, author Kevin DiGilio challenges the prevailing belief that we must "fix" ourselves to be worthy. Synthesizing the neuroscience of Joe Dispenza, the consciousness research of David Hawkins, and the shadow work of Carl Jung, DiGilio offers a practical framework for dismantling the conditioning of guilt and blame.This release marks the debut of a comprehensive five-volume series on the inner mechanics of emotion. In this first installment, DiGilio argues that guilt is often mistaken for morality, a heavy "backpack of stones" we carry to prove our goodness. He deconstructs these emotions not just as feelings, but as "machinery," showing readers how to shift their internal world from a punishing courtroom to a compassionate classroom.The book is written for the parent, the professional, and the seeker tired of striving."Guilt isn't responsibility. It's self-punishment disguised as virtue," DiGilio explains. "When you set it down, you don't become careless, you become present. Responsibility starts where guilt ends."DiGilio's method moves beyond standard self-help tropes by integrating habit formation (James Clear) with spiritual inquiry (Byron Katie). Through a rhythm of "Release, Choose, Realize," he guides readers to dismantle the victim identity. The journey leads to a paradoxical truth: forgiveness isn't about fixing a broken past, but realizing you were never broken at all."If you remember one thing, let it be this," says DiGilio. "Underneath it all, your essence has always been whole, always been worthy, always been loved."Findings on a Journey Inward is available now on Amazon in paperback and for Kindle devices.About the AuthorKevin DiGilio is a husband, father, grandfather, and business owner who writes with honesty and humor about the inner journey. Through his Findings on a Journey Inward series, he guides readers to release emotional burdens and live from a quieter strength within.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.