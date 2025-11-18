Jagmohan Dyal Singh Releases Prison of the Gods, a Dark Fantasy Rooted in Ancient Sumer and the Cost of Desire

Cover of Prison of the Gods by Jagmohan Dyal Singh

A dark epic of ambition, demonic pacts, and the terrifying price of power.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In Prison of the Gods, author Jagmohan Dyal Singh brings the ancient world of Sumer vividly to life through the story of Dumuzid, a humble priest whose “Echoing Desire” for the king’s daughter drives him to make a terrifying bargain with Sammael, the Prince of Darkness. This single pact unleashes a horrifying descent. Dumuzid’s desire escalates from love to an insatiable hunger for wealth and conquest.Enabled by Sammael, he enslaves a genius weapon-maker to build devastating “engines of war” and unleashes a supernatural beast to slaughter his enemies. His reign becomes a dark instrument for his demonic master, who feeds on human misery.This dark journey serves as a powerful mirror to the modern world. Singh says the inspiration for Dumuzid came from observing how "bright scholars," driven by a "longing to achieve distinction," can "turn into monsters" after reaching high office.The antagonist, Sammael, is not an external force but an insidious whisper. Singh states, "Sammael represents the voice within every person, the voice that tempts people to commit acts against human values.”Yet, the novel is not without hope. Singh contrasts Dumuzid’s descent with the quiet strength of those who resist evil through empathy and self-control, suggesting that compassion remains humanity’s truest weapon against corruption.While the story delivers a cathartic climax, Singh leaves readers with a final, lingering message: “Tyranny may end, but it is temporary. Destruction of one despot does not end evil within our society... evil re-emerges in one form or other.”Prison of the Gods is now available on Amazon in Kindle, paperback, and hardcover formats.About the AuthorJagmohan Dyal Singh was born in Amritsar, India. His lifelong interest in belief systems and moral conflict led him to explore the origins of human storytelling through ancient myth. A graduate of Charter Oak State College in Connecticut, he continues to study technology and consciousness while developing new ideas for future novels.

