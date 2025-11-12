James Berry Releases Daniel’s Apocalypse III, Reframing the “End Times” as 70 AD

Cover of Daniel’s Apocalypse III: The Last Days by James Berry

Berry’s new book contends the Second Coming and final judgment are not future events but history realized in 70 AD.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- What if the "end of the world," the Second Coming, and the final judgment are not future events, but historical realities fulfilled in 70 AD? In the provocative third installment of his Daniel's Apocalypse series, author James Berry confronts centuries of theological tradition. Daniel's Apocalypse III: The Last Days delivers a comprehensive argument that the prevailing Futurist view of prophecy, known as Dispensationalism, is a profound misinterpretation of Scripture.Berry argues that modern interpretations have caused widespread fear and division. He challenges the popular narratives of a future rapture, Antichrist, and tribulation, presenting them as unbiblical doctrines. He contends that the most harmful consequence of this system is that it "accuses Christ of being a liar, deceiver, and false prophet... whether those who believe in this system are aware of this fact or not."The Last Days builds on the framework of the series, re-examining key biblical terms and timelines. Berry demonstrates that phrases like "at hand" and "shortly" meant exactly that for the first-century audience. The book connects prophecies in Daniel, the Olivet Discourse, and Revelation to historical accounts of the Jewish-Roman war. It presents a coherent timeline where Christ's promises, including His Parousia (Second Coming) and the establishment of God's Kingdom, were completed by 70 AD."I’m hoping that putting the Bible back into its proper historical perspective will free Christians from traditions and religious bondage," states Berry. This volume seeks to restore confidence in Christ’s own words, offering a unified message of a prophecy fulfilled and a kingdom established, rather than one based on speculation about future headlines.Daniel's Apocalypse III: The Last Days is now available on Amazon About the AuthorPastor James Berry is a USAF veteran, theologian, and author dedicated to making biblical concepts accessible to all. With over 18 years of ministry experience, Berry serves as a pastor and worship leader in Colorado Springs, CO. His Daniel’s Apocalypse series reflects his lifelong commitment to uncovering the spiritual truths of scripture.

