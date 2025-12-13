Submit Release
Re: Traffic Alert- VT Route 100 Jamaica / Wardsboro

The roadway is now clear for passing. 


Thank you, travel safe 

From: Flanders, Jaiden
Sent: Saturday, December 13, 2025 12:32 PM
To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>
Subject: Traffic Alert- VT Route 100 Jamaica / Wardsboro

 

Department of Public Safety 

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification 

Vt Route 100 South between Jamaica and Wardsboro is impassable in the area of Henderson Rd due to a crash resulting in powerlines across the roadway.

This incident is expected to last for an hour to an hour and a half.  Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.   


Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes.  Please drive carefully. 


