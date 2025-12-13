Re: Traffic Alert- VT Route 100 Jamaica / Wardsboro

The roadway is now clear for passing.

Thank you, travel safe From: Flanders, Jaiden

Sent: Saturday, December 13, 2025 12:32 PM

To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>

Subject: Traffic Alert- VT Route 100 Jamaica / Wardsboro Department of Public Safety News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification Vt Route 100 South between Jamaica and Wardsboro is impassable in the area of Henderson Rd due to a crash resulting in powerlines across the roadway. This incident is expected to last for an hour to an hour and a half. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.



