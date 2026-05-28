UPDATE: New Haven Barracks / Missing Juveniles

On May 28, 2026, at approximately 0930 hours, the two juveniles were located safely at a residence in Bristol. The Vermont State Police would like to thank the numerous members of the public that sent tips and assisted in the investigation. Below is the original press release. VSP News Release-Incident

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Iain Carr

STATION: New Haven Barracks

DATE/TIME: May 27, 2026, at 2027 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Chickadee Lane, Starksboro

MISSING: Lylla Covey

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Starksboro, VT

MISSING: Jayden Bolduc

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Starksboro, VT

On May 27, 2026, at approximately 2027 hours, Troopers from the New Haven Barracks were notified of missing persons on Chickadee Lane in Starksboro. Troopers learned that Lylla Covey (14) and Jayden Bolduc (13) have not been seen since the afternoon of May 27, 2026. Covey was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, jean shorts, and Birkenstock shoes. Bolduc was last seen wearing a black T-shirt and camo pants. Their exact whereabouts are unknown, and there are concerns about their well-being.