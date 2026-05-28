Update No. 1: VSP continues investigation into suspicious 2025 death in Sheldon

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

Vermont State Police continues investigation into suspicious 2025 death in Sheldon

SHELDON, Vermont (Thursday, May 28, 2026) — The Vermont State Police is asking the public for any information related to a suspicious death that occurred last fall in Franklin County.

Matthew Turner, 55, was found dead Oct. 7, 2025, after first responders were called to his home on Bedard Road in Sheldon. The Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington determined the cause of Mr. Turner’s death was stab wounds of the chest, while the manner of death was listed as undetermined. State police detectives are continuing to investigate this death as suspicious.

VSP encourages anyone with information that might aid investigators to call Detective Sgt. Seth Richardson of the Major Crime Unit at 802-241-5031, email him at seth.richardson@vermont.gov, or submit an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

Matthew Turner

***Initial news release, 4:10 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2025***

The Vermont State Police is investigating a suspicious death in the Franklin County town of Sheldon.

The investigation began early Tuesday morning, Oct. 7, 2025, when first responders were called to a home on Bedard Road for a report of a man who was unresponsive. Crews located the victim, later identified as 55-year-old Matthew Turner, and he was pronounced dead on scene. The victim’s body was brought to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington for an autopsy, which was completed Wednesday, Oct. 8. Cause and manner of death remain pending, but the medical examiner notified VSP that the death appears suspicious.

Members of the Vermont State Police Major Crime Unit, Bureau of Criminal Investigations, Crime Scene Search Team, Field Force Division and Victim Services Unit are handling the investigation.

VSP asks that anyone with information that could assist investigators call the St. Albans Barracks at 802-524-5993 or submit an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

No additional details are currently available at this time. The state police will provide updates as the case unfolds.

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