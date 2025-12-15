PumpAlarm.com Launches Submersible Level Transducer

Indianapolis, Indiana-based manufacturer offers the I-Level submersible level transducer, designed for extreme conditions and tank level monitoring needs.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PumpAlarm.com, a provider of remote monitoring solutions, offers the I-Level Submersible Level Transducer for municipal wastewater lift stations and various tank level monitoring applications. The device addresses the need for reliable level measurement in challenging environments where conventional monitoring solutions may prove insufficient.

The submersible level transducer features explosion-proof design capabilities, addressing safety concerns in areas with potential buildup of explosive gases. Municipal wastewater facilities and industrial operations require monitoring equipment that can withstand harsh conditions while maintaining measurement accuracy.

The I-Level's stainless-steel construction incorporates a clog-resistant diaphragm protected by a heavy-duty stainless-steel weight. The device operates on a 2-wire, 4-20mA loop-powered system, requiring only 12VDC loop power and working with any programmable logic controller or control system. Installation procedures eliminate the need for specialized offset adjustments, as the device functions by placement on the bottom of tanks or wells.

Technical Specifications Address Industry Requirements

The transducer provides a measurement range of 0-20 feet with 0.25% full-scale accuracy, including linearity, repeatability, and hysteresis. Long-term stability maintains ±0.2% full-scale per year. The device operates within compensated temperatures from -10°C to +60°C, with an operating temperature range of 32°F to 150°F.

Response time specifications indicate 10ms capability, with allowed overpressure at 2.5 times full scale. The unit connects via 50 feet of 3-conductor #20g Hytrel jacketed cable with a breather tube utilizing a Teflon hydrophobic filter. The exterior body and diaphragm utilize 316 stainless steel materials, with the complete unit weighing 5 pounds.

Application in Wastewater and Industrial Settings

Wastewater treatment facilities and industrial operations face ongoing challenges with equipment reliability in corrosive and demanding environments. Level monitoring equipment must maintain functionality in conditions where conventional sensors may fail due to clogging, corrosion, or mechanical stress.

"This thing works as advertised. I am completely happy with this purchase. This is a small price to pay for peace of mind," stated Matt D., a customer.

The explosion-proof design specifications meet requirements for facilities handling volatile substances or operating in environments where flammable gases may accumulate. Municipal wastewater lift stations, which pump sewage from lower to higher elevations, require continuous level monitoring to prevent overflows and maintain system efficiency.

Compatibility and Integration Considerations

The 4-20mA output signal represents an industry-standard protocol for process control and monitoring systems. This compatibility allows integration with existing supervisory control and data acquisition systems, programmable logic controllers, and building management systems without requiring specialized interface equipment.

Load impedance specifications of 50K Ω minimum for less than 0.1% full-scale output attenuation ensure signal integrity across typical industrial control circuit distances. Insulation resistance maintains 10M Ω at 50 VDC and +70°F, meeting electrical safety requirements for industrial installations.

Another customer, John K., noted: "PumpAlarm.com is very responsive to their customers and they put out a quality product with easy-to-understand instructions and installation procedures."

Company Background and Manufacturing Approach

Established in 2013, PumpAlarm.com developed from experience accumulated through affiliate company OmniSite, which designs monitors for municipalities nationwide. The company identified service gaps in residential monitoring sectors, particularly concerning conventional Wi-Fi monitors that cease functioning during power outages.

PumpAlarm.com was recently acquired by DriBot, LLC. DriBot, LLC formed in 2018 under founder Tom Ward, who has approximately 40 years of experience in cellular monitoring with emphasis on water and wastewater monitoring. The acquisition in 2024 expanded product offerings for customers requiring reliable monitoring systems.

"We understand the importance of a reliable pumping system. As the manufacturer, our commitment to quality and customer satisfaction is reflected in our carefully engineered products, designed to keep your property safe and secure," stated Mr. Tom Ward, President and CEO.

Product Support and Warranty Terms

The I-Level submersible level transducer includes a 30-day money-back guarantee. PumpAlarm.com provides a one-year bumper-to-bumper warranty covering any device malfunctions. The company offers service guarantees with money-back provisions for service in the lower 48 states and Hawaii.

Products ship from Indianapolis, Indiana via USPS priority or UPS. Standard shipping typically requires 4-6 business days, while express shipping takes 2-3 business days depending on location. The company maintains 48-hour turnaround times upon payment receipt under normal conditions.

Return policies allow exchanges or refunds within 30 calendar days after product delivery. Items must remain in new, unaltered, and unused condition. A 15% restocking fee applies to returned items not being exchanged and not damaged.

Mission and Customer Support Philosophy

PumpAlarm.com's mission focuses on providing reliable, easy-to-use monitoring solutions that ensure safety, efficiency, and peace of mind for customers. The company serves residential and commercial customers nationwide, delivering products that safeguard homes, businesses, and communities from risks associated with pump failures and water damage.

Customer priorities drive company operations. Support staff listen to customer needs, provide assistance, and work to exceed expectations. The company emphasizes creating dependable products and services, with consistent and accurate performance as operational priorities.

