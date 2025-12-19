Salsa Kings Offers Inclusive Salsa Classes in Homestead to Bring Communities Together

Miami-based Salsa Kings® provides group and Private Salsa Lessons in Homestead, welcoming all ages and skill levels at Paramount Dance Studios.

HOMESTEAD, FL, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Salsa Kings®, a leading professional Latin dance academy with over 25 years of experience, offers comprehensive salsa classes in Homestead, FL, designed to connect communities through the art of Latin dance. The studio provides group and private salsa lessons for individuals of all ages and skill levels, creating an accessible environment for anyone interested in learning this social dance form.

Located at Paramount Dance Studios, Salsa Kings® conducts salsa classes on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7:30 PM. The program accommodates beginners taking their first steps, intermediate dancers looking to refine their technique, and advanced students seeking to master complex movements.

Experienced Instruction and Community Connection

Salsa Kings® distinguishes itself through its approach to dance education. The studio's instructors bring years of professional experience in salsa dancing, with many having performed in the United States and internationally. The teaching methodology extends beyond basic step instruction to emphasize partner connection, a fundamental aspect of Latin dance that enhances the overall experience for participants.

"If you are looking for a reason to get out of the house and have some fun and try something new, I definitely recommend going to salsa kings! The music, the teachers, and the other students there create such an awesome environment that you'll want to go back after your first class I guarantee it!" said Nelson C., a client at Salsa Kings®.

The studio operates under the motto #BetterTogether, reflecting its philosophy that Latin dance serves as a tool for building relationships and fostering interpersonal connections. This community-focused approach addresses the social benefits of dance while providing technical instruction.

Comprehensive Programs for All Experience Levels

Salsa Kings® structures its classes to accommodate the varying needs of its student base:

• Beginner classes for individuals new to salsa dancing

• Intermediate sessions for those with foundational knowledge

• Advanced instruction for experienced dancers

• Private salsa lessons for personalized attention

• Private salsa classes tailored to specific learning goals

The welcoming environment at Salsa Kings® removes barriers for new students. Participants can attend classes without prior dance experience or a partner, as the studio facilitates pairing within adult classes.

"Love salsa kings and this new location! With all the new locations, it makes it easy for anyone to learn to dance salsa or just have fun dancing! Great and friendly people!" shared Emilio W., another client.

Accessibility and Convenience Across South Florida

Salsa Kings® serves Latin dance enthusiasts throughout Miami-Dade County and Broward County with five studio locations in Miami, Weston, Miramar, Doral, Homestead, and Kendall. This multi-location presence increases accessibility for residents across South Florida who wish to participate in salsa instruction.

The studio requires minimal preparation from participants. Students need comfortable clothing that allows movement, appropriate footwear for dancing, and a willingness to learn. The studio provides the instruction, music, and community atmosphere.

"I found Salsa Kings online while looking for a dance studio. I got my first class free. Class was fun, energetic and definitely for everyone who wants to start dancing at any age. I totally had fun and will be spending a lot of time here," said Inemesit A., a client.

Leadership and Organizational Background

Mr. Andres, Owner of Salsa Kings®, leads the studio with over 20 years of experience in salsa and the dance industry. The leadership team includes Lester Castillo, Pablo Peña, and Galo Paredes, who contribute their expertise to student development and instruction quality.

The studio was founded in 1998 when Elba, originally from Cuba, identified a gap in Miami's dance education landscape. She established one of the first salsa studios in Miami, creating a foundation for what has grown into a multi-location operation serving communities throughout South Florida.

Besides regular classes, Salsa Kings® offers workshops, VIP events, dance groups, and an annual Salsa Cruise through MiamiSalsaCruise.com, providing students with additional opportunities to engage with the salsa community.

Health and Social Benefits of Salsa Dancing

Salsa dancing provides multiple benefits for participants. The physical activity involved in dance classes contributes to cardiovascular health and physical fitness. The social nature of partner dancing facilitates community building and interpersonal connection. The structured learning environment offers mental engagement through pattern recognition and coordination development.

For individuals seeking to incorporate physical activity into their routines while simultaneously engaging in social interaction, salsa classes present an option that addresses both objectives within a single activity.

Interested individuals can register for classes by contacting Salsa Kings® at +1 305-553-0555 or visiting https://salsakings.com/.

About Salsa Kings

Founded in 1998, Salsa Kings' mission is to train, recruit, and unite dance talent and entrepreneurs from all over the world to provide a global, loving, all-style dance culture that offers first-rate instruction, unforgettable events, premium dance supplies, paramount showcases, and more income opportunities in the arts to the masses.

Contact Details:

Kendall

10549 SW 109th Ct,

Miami, FL 33176

United States

https://maps.app.goo.gl/4STcQ87Hw5dSs9fC6

Weston

16646 Saddle Club Rd.

Weston, FL 33326

United States

https://maps.app.goo.gl/Sepc1bnd382kWhrVA

Homestead

112 N Krome Ave.

Homestead, FL 33030

United States

https://maps.app.goo.gl/MSffTLY4Z9e4nMEX8

Doral

8260 NW 27th St. #408

Doral, FL 33122

United States

https://maps.app.goo.gl/6GjXkDb1gx1xyPXi9

Miramar

11647 Red Rd.

Miramar, FL 33025

United States

https://maps.app.goo.gl/DWdC2u63M8jJe2NR7

