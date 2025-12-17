Butler Specialty Introduces New Dining Tables Designed for Flexible Dining and Timeless Style

Butler Specialty Company offers dining table collection with traditional and modern designs featuring built-in extendable options.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Butler Specialty Company, a furniture provider serving businesses in the United States, Canada, and Europe, offers an expanded dining table collection featuring traditional and modern designs suited for residential and commercial applications. The collection includes options designed to accommodate varying spatial requirements and aesthetic preferences.

The dining table collection includes traditional options within the 5716 style series and modern designs in the 5765 style series. Recent additions to the collection include styles 5987506, 5988506, and 6277506, with the latter featuring built-in extendable leaves.

The furniture provider serves multiple distribution channels, from e-commerce platforms to interior designers and hospitality sectors. With 90 years of experience in the furniture industry, the company maintains a product development approach that adds new items to its assortment monthly.

Traditional Collection Features Multiple Finish Options

The Evie Pedestal Dining Table collection (5716 series) features round wood tables measuring 48 inches in width and 30 inches in height. The tables are designed to seat four to six guests and are available in four color options: pastel green (5716482 (https://www.butlerspecialty.net/butler-specialty-company-evie-dining-table/5716482-871/iteminformation.aspx)), pastel blue (5716483 (https://www.butlerspecialty.net/butler-specialty-company-evie-dining-table/5716483-871/iteminformation.aspx)), medium brown (5716011 (https://www.butlerspecialty.net/butler-specialty-company-evie-dining-table/5716011-871/iteminformation.aspx)), and light brown with gray undertones (5716247 (https://www.butlerspecialty.net/butler-specialty-company-evie-dining-table/5716247-871/iteminformation.aspx)).

Construction details include:

• Poplar wood, cherry veneer, resin, and engineered wood products

• High-quality veneer over engineered wood substrate

• Mortise and tenon joinery

• Kiln-dried wood to resist warping and cracking

• Protective lacquer coating resistant to scratches and stains

• Weight capacity of 300 lbs

• Height from floor to apron bottom: 26.5 inches

• Item weight: 134 lbs

The tables are suitable for dining rooms, kitchens, breakfast nooks, cafes, restaurants, event spaces, breakrooms, and small meeting areas.

Modern Collection Offers Contemporary Aesthetic

The Halmstad Dining Table collection (5765 series) features rectangular designs measuring 74 inches in width, 40 inches in depth, and 30.25 inches in height. Available in brown (5765497 (https://www.butlerspecialty.net/butler-specialty-company-halmstad-dining-table/5765497-871/iteminformation.aspx)), black (5765498 (https://www.butlerspecialty.net/butler-specialty-company-halmstad-dining-table/5765498-871/iteminformation.aspx)), and light brown blonde oak (5765488 (https://www.butlerspecialty.net/butler-specialty-company-halmstad-dining-table/5765488-871/iteminformation.aspx)), these tables feature double pedestal sled bases and are designed to seat six guests comfortably.

Construction specifications include:

• Mindi wood, engineered wood, and Mindi veneer

• Solid wood base with veneer top over engineered wood substrate

• Mortise and tenon joinery with clear lacquer finish

• Table apron height: 2 inches

• 13 inches from end of table to leg for seating at the ends

• Weight capacity: 200 lbs

• Item weight: 163 lbs

"The dining table represents a central gathering point in both residential and commercial spaces," stated Mr. David Bergman, CEO of Butler Specialty Company. "These collections address the need for durable, functional furniture that adapts to different design aesthetics while maintaining structural integrity for daily use."

New Designs Include Extendable Options

Recent additions to the collection include the Kersten Dining Table series, featuring an 84-inch oval table (5987506 (https://www.butlerspecialty.net/butler-specialty-company-kersten-dining-table/5987506-871/iteminformation.aspx)) and a 54-inch round table (5988506 (https://www.butlerspecialty.net/butler-specialty-company-kersten-dining-table/5988506-871/iteminformation.aspx)), both available in light driftwood finish. The oval design accommodates eight guests, while the round option seats up to six.

The Kersten collection features:

• MDF, rubberwood, and Mindi veneers

• Mortise and tenon joinery

• Stain- and scratch-resistant lacquer

• Weight capacity: 330 lbs

• Pedestal base design for maximized legroom

The Amber Rectangular Extendable Dining Table (6277506 (https://www.butlerspecialty.net/butler-specialty-company-amber-dining-table/6277506-871/iteminformation.aspx)) extends from 84 to 108 inches with a built-in 24-inch self-storing butterfly leaf. The table is designed to seat up to ten guests and features:

• Rubberwood, MDF, and oak veneer

• Precision dowel joint joinery

• Stain- and scratch-resistant lacquer

• Weight capacity: 445 lbs

• Item weight: 237 lbs

• Wide panel sled base for enhanced stability

The table measures 42 inches in depth and 30 inches in height, with the extendable feature allowing adaptation for gatherings of varying sizes.

Company Maintains Monthly Product Development Cycle

Butler Specialty Company operates with a product development approach that introduces new items monthly. The company works with manufacturing resources across more than 12 countries and maintains partnerships with factories meeting environmental and ethical standards.

The company serves various distribution channels and provides product development services for clients requiring custom solutions. Services include concept development, design sketching, production, and drop-ship fulfillment.

Material selection includes hardwoods, veneers, marble, stone, and metal finishes. The company's design team studies market trends and works with existing accounts to address product gaps and incorporate feedback into new designs.

Commercial and Residential Applications

The dining table collections are designed for use in dining rooms, meeting rooms, restaurants, cafes, lounges, and hospitality spaces. The protective finishes applied to the tables are designed to withstand daily use in high-traffic environments.

Maintenance instructions for all tables include wiping clean with a clean dry cloth and regular dusting. Spills should be wiped with a damp cloth and dried immediately. Abrasive or household cleaners that can damage wood surfaces should be avoided.

For businesses interested in viewing the complete dining table collection or discussing custom product development, contact information is available through the company's website or by phone at +1 (773) 221-1200. Additional product information and company updates are published on the company blog at https://www.butlerspecialty.net/blog.inc.

About Butler Specialty Company

Since 1930, Butler Specialty Company has created the broadest line of accent furniture in America. Fast forward to today and our line still offers a broad assortment, with the same focus on quality craftsmanship, value, and innovative design. We offer a wide range of premium wood grains, colors, and styles and add products to our assortment every month. Explore our product line and register to become a customer of ours today!

Contact Details:

8200 S. South Chicago Ave.

Chicago, IL 60617

(773) 221-1200

https://maps.app.goo.gl/TrwoANcbYuFCrFX27

