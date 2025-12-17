Star Ready to Move Homes Celebrates 30+ Years of Quality Homebuilding in Western Canada

The leading RTM homes builder marks three decades of providing quality RTM homes to residents across Manitoba and Saskatchewan with trusted building expertise.

WINNIPEG, MANITOBA, CANADA, December 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Star Ready to Move Homes, a division of Star Building Materials, offers quality ready-to-move homes, cottages, garages, and sheds to residents in Manitoba and Saskatchewan. With over 30 years of experience in the industry, the company serves clients in Regina, Saskatoon, Winnipeg, and surrounding areas throughout both provinces.

The company operates from its headquarters in Winnipeg, Manitoba, where it maintains up to eight furnished and climate-controlled display homes at 1066 Springfield Road. Star Ready to Move Homes builds structures using materials from its own building supply centre and truss manufacturing plant, a capability that stems from its parent company, Star Building Materials, which has been operating since 1952.

Quality Construction Standards

Star Ready to Move Homes constructs its RTM homes inside a fenced compound, where only company employees and approved tradespeople have access. The construction department inspects and monitors houses at all stages of construction. The company builds to CSA standards, and all homes and cottages are covered by the National Home Warranty program. Star was the first CSA-certified RTM builder in Manitoba, with its building yard inspected by a CSA national representative every three months.

Standard features in Star homes include:

• Plywood subfloor

• Plywood roof

• Fully sealed windows and doors (not taped)

All RTM and built-on-site homes come with a one-year Limited Construction Warranty, covering defects in materials and labour, plus coverage for structural defects for up to 10 years through the National Home Warranty program. Garages include a one-year warranty on material and workmanship.

Customer Service and Design Options

The company provides after-sales service to address any deficiencies that may occur after clients settle into their homes. Star Ready to Move Homes operates a Design Centre where clients can select upgrades and finishes for their homes. The company's in-house design and drafting team can modify existing RTM plans or create blueprints for entirely new homes, cottages, or garages.

"Star Ready to Move Homes made the process very easy, they maintained contact throughout the entire process of building," said Leland H., a client who built his first home with the company. "My interaction was very pleasurable and a easy experience building my first home thanks to them! I would definitely recommend them and use them again in the future!"

During construction, clients can schedule appointments with their project coordinator to visit their homes as they are being built. The company also provides access to a secure website where construction progress photos are uploaded, allowing clients to monitor their home's development remotely.

Three Decades of Building Experience

Mr. Jeff Meseman, Spokesperson for Star Ready to Move Homes, noted the company's long-standing presence in the industry. The company began building ready-to-move homes approximately 30 years ago, expanding from Star Building Materials' original focus on sourcing lumber products.

The company's sales team provides consultation based on over 30 years of experience selling RTM homes. Star Ready to Move Homes continuously updates its house designs based on customer feedback, modifying blueprints when multiple customers make similar adjustments to a design.

"The sales people were very accommodating and provided the necessary information to help my family make a decision on a home," said Keith M., a client. "The show homes are nicely setup, so that you can take a look through them all in a small amount of time. We even received a free Recycle Everywhere bag from Star!"

Current Promotions and Offerings

Star Ready to Move Homes provides seasonal special offers on ready-to-move homes, built-on-site homes, cottages, garages, and sheds. Current promotions include the Feature Plan of the Month, stock homes, built-on-site cottage shells, cottage materials, turn-key built garages, garage materials, and outdoor storage sheds. These offers are available for a limited time.

The company delivers its structures throughout Manitoba and Saskatchewan using a specialized transport system. Services include home packages, cottage packages, dream home construction, and additions such as garages, decks, and sheds.

Brady B., who purchased a shed package, shared: "Bought a shed package, 9X12. Howie Liu was very helpful in the process. Delivery went seamlessly and returns of unused material was very simple."

For residents in Manitoba and Saskatchewan interested in exploring Star Ready to Move Homes' offerings, the company invites them to visit the showroom at 1066 Springfield Road in Winnipeg to experience the quality and craftsmanship firsthand. Additional information about available homes, cottages, garages, and current promotions is available on the company's website at https://www.starreadytomovehomes.com/ or by calling +1 204 669-9200.

