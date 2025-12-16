Moments of connection around Super Bock and Somersby, brands at the heart of Portugal’s social drinking culture. Bruno Albuquerque, Beer Marketing Director at Super Bock Group and Board Member of NewCoffee, with a long standing career spanning brand leadership, sponsorships, and new core product launches. Matteo Rinaldi, co‑founder of Human Centric Group, adjunct professor at Luiss Business School and author of two marketing best‑sellers. Super Bock recognised as Portugal’s strongest brand, according to Brand Finance. Somersby portrayed as a light, playful presence in social moments and outdoor gatherings in Portugal.

A new article by Bruno Albuquerque and Matteo Rinaldi reveals how global brands can scale without losing meaning or cultural relevance.

Scale matters only when it protects meaning. The most successful global brands grow by listening locally and acting with smart courage” — Bruno Albuquerque

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Super Bock Group and Human Centric Group have released a new thought leadership article that is already sparking strong interest among marketing, F&B, and business media. Co written by Bruno Albuquerque, Beer Marketing Director at Super Bock Group, and Matteo Rinaldi, Co Founder of Human Centric Group and adjunct professor at Luiss Business School, the piece explores a question facing every company that wants to grow internationally. How can brands scale across borders while protecting the cultural meaning that makes people careThe article, titled When Global Partners with Local: Brewing Scale Without Diluting Soul, from Super Bock to Somersby, uses the long standing partnership between Super Bock Group and Carlsberg as a live case study. It shows how Portugal became both a market of excellence and a real time learning lab for the global group, proving that scale is valuable only when it strengthens authenticity, not when it replaces it.At the center of the story is Bruno Albuquerque, whose career has shaped some of Portugal’s most iconic beverage brands and guided the rise of Somersby. His on trade expertise, cultural intuition, and long term perspective on brand building anchor the article with real world depth. His experience opens multiple angles that different sectors may find relevant, offering a strong foundation for thoughtful media interpretation.The article argues that the future of global growth requires a new equation. Standardize the back end, humanize the front end. Global processes should bring efficiency across governance, sustainability, and logistics, while local teams protect rituals, tone, and the small details that make a brand feel alive in culture. According to the authors, this two way learning flow between Portugal and Copenhagen shows how meaning can travel as effectively as systems do.A second case study, Somersby, reveals how a global brand can grow by speaking the cultural language of a market rather than the language of its category. Instead of selling cider in a country where cider had no traction, the team positioned Somersby as a light, playful spark for social moments. Today, consumers in Portugal do not ask for a cider, they ask for a Somersby.Across both stories, the authors highlight a principle that applies well beyond beverages. Brands that define themselves by categories remain limited. Brands that define themselves by human motivations become culturally inevitable. Whether in beauty, technology, lifestyle, or entertainment, the companies that expand their frame of reference unlock more consumption occasions and more meaningful global relevance.The article also credits the company culture that makes Super Bock Group’s success possible. Values like perseverance, resilience, entrepreneurial spirit, and what employees call vestir a camisola create a mindset of curious, bold, and disciplined growth. The authors describe this as smart courage. Not reckless experimentation and not conservative caution, but informed bets with clear boundaries and open learning.For industries outside beverages, the message is clear. Local heroes are more than production assets. They are social infrastructure. Categories matter less than motivations. Launches should begin where products are experienced, not only where they are sold. And global scale works only when it protects the soul of the brand.The full article is available on the Human Centric Group website, where readers can explore the complete set of insights, case studies, and recommendations.Editors are welcome to quote the content, extract ideas, or reinterpret the framework for their sector. The authors encourage debate and cross industry dialogue on how global brands can grow with cultural integrity.About the authors.Matteo Rinaldi is a Senior Marketing Strategy Consultant and Co-Founder of Human Centric Group, with global experience driving double-digit growth for brands like Danone, Carlsberg, Revlon, PepsiCo, and Visa. Having worked across multiple continents, he specializes in leveraging cultural insights for impactful brand strategies. A passionate educator, Matteo teaches marketing worldwide, shaping future industry leaders. Previously, he worked with L’Oréal and Coca-Cola HBC. He is also a best-selling author in marketing.Bruno Albuquerque began his career at Super Bock Group in 2000 as a trainee in Sponsorships. He later became Brand Manager for the premium beer portfolio, leading a cross-functional team between Super Bock Group and Carlsberg Group during Euro 2004. After completing an MBA and launching a venture in the nautical sector, he returned to the company, taking on roles such as European Market Manager, head of the Wine Business Unit, and leading the launch of Somersby. Since 2016, he has served as Beer Marketing Director and, since 2020, has also overseen Sponsorships, managing major partnerships in music and football. He is also a Board Member of NewCoffee, where Super Bock Group holds a relevant participation.

