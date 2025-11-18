EssilorLuxottica's Global Growth Playbook: A New Article Unlocks Localisation Insights

Ray‑Ban Meta smart glasses highlight the next frontier of connected eyewear, blending style, technology, and real‑time intelligence. Jessica Abouzeid, Head of Commercial Excellence and Business Development for EssilorLuxottica in the Middle East, Turkey and Africa. Matteo Rinaldi, co‑founder of Human Centric Group, lecturer at Luiss Business School and author of two marketing best‑sellers.

A new article by Jessica Abouzeid and Matteo Rinaldi explores how EssilorLuxottica adapts strategy and structure to local market rhythms

We did not just localize campaigns. We helped headquarters see the region through a new lens.” — Jessica Abouzeid

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new article co-authored by Jessica Abouzeid, Head of Commercial Excellence and Business Development at EssilorLuxottica for the Middle East, Turkey and Africa, and Matteo Rinaldi, Senior Marketing Strategy Consultant and adjunct professor at Luiss Business School, sheds light on how one of the world’s most iconic eyewear brands navigates global growth by embracing local realities.Titled "Behind the Frames: How EssilorLuxottica Orchestrates Global Growth with Local Insight", the piece highlights how EssilorLuxottica's success across complex regions like the Middle East and Africa stems not from copy-pasting global playbooks, but from orchestrating a mosaic of strategies, channels, and creative tailored to each market's rhythm.The article reveals how market conditions, from regulatory frameworks to cultural norms, have led EssilorLuxottica to embrace a multi-model structure. The company blends franchise partnerships, distributors, joint ventures, and fully owned subsidiaries, often within the same country. This layered approach enables it to scale effectively while staying close to consumers and compliant with local laws.Crucially, the piece also reflects on the internal challenge of translating local needs upward. Abouzeid recounts how her team had to reframe regional restrictions as strategic insight, not limitations, encouraging global teams to co-create campaigns for the Middle East rather than merely adapt them.As the eyewear category evolves into tech-enabled devices and omnichannel becomes an organizational mandate, the article offers a timely blueprint for marketers and business leaders facing the complexity of global expansion.It is a story not of standardization, but of orchestration. Not of control versus freedom, but of choosing where each matters most.The full article is available on the Human Centric Group website.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.