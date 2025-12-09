The Data Isn’t Enough: New Article Urges CEOs to Reclaim the Power of Presence

An executive quietly observes customers inside a grocery store aisle, embodying the importance of presence and real-world insight in leadership. Gabor Bekefi is a seasoned international executive with three decades of leadership across the beverage and consumer goods sectors. He served as CEO of Carlsberg South East Europe, CEO of Dreher Breweries (Asahi Group Hungary), and senior regional positio Luca Bertocci, co-founder of Human Centric Group, a marketing branding agency specialised in human-centricity The Human-Centric Playbook. Three essential leadership habits to stay connected to real life: Observe, Empathize, Act.

New article reveals why presence, not just data, is the key to trust, culture, and smarter executive decisions.

Presence adds context to data and energy to organisations. It turns strategy into something lived and understood.” — Gábor Békefi

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new article co-authored by Gábor Békefi, former CEO of Carlsberg South East Europe and later Asahi Group Hungary, and branding strategist Luca Bertocci is sparking important conversations among global executives. Titled “CEOs Still Walk the Floor: Staying Human in a Data-Driven World,” the piece advocates for leadership habits that combine data with real-world observation, empathy, and presence.The full article is available on the Human Centric Group website and aims to reframe how modern leaders think about executive time, team connection, and culture-building in the AI era.A Call for Presence in a Dashboard-Obsessed WorldDrawing on personal leadership rituals from their careers, Békefi and Bertocci argue that data shows the “what” but only human presence reveals the “why.”“Too many senior leaders are over-relying on dashboards and KPIs,” says Békefi. “But being physically present where customers and employees interact with your brand, "walking the floor," is often what turns good strategy into great execution.”The article features real examples, including:• Esselunga’s late founder Bernardo Caprotti, whose weekly store visits drove extraordinary customer loyalty and revenue per square meter• Békefi's own leadership routines, such as dedicating one full day per week to in-market fieldwork with frontline sales teams while leading major beverage brands at Carlsberg, Asahi, and The Coca-Cola CompanyA Leadership Playbook for the Human-Centric CEOBeyond anecdotes, the article proposes a clear framework built around three core CEO habits:• Observe: Spend time in the field. Let reality speak before interpreting through numbers.• Empathize: Understand the emotions, frustrations, and motivators behind performance.• Act: Convert small observations into meaningful changes, building momentum and trust.According to Bertocci, who lectures on strategic marketing and branding at leading MBA and EMBA programs in Krakow:“Presence creates trust. Trust creates speed. And speed, when guided by real human insight, becomes a competitive advantage.”Why It Matters NowIn a world dominated by predictive analytics and AI, the authors argue that foresight still comes from human connection.Field presence helps leaders catch early cultural or operational shifts before they become visible in reports. It also signals credibility and commitment to teams, essential in a time when employee engagement and customer trust are harder than ever to maintain.To request an interview or discuss the article themes in more depth, please contact: community@humancg.comAbout the authorsGábor Békefi is a seasoned international executive with three decades of leadership across the beverage and consumer goods sectors. He served as CEO of Carlsberg South East Europe and later as CEO of Dreher Breweries within the Asahi Group, where he transformed the portfolio, expanded the premium segment, and helped turn Dreher into one of Asahi Europe’s greatest success stories. On the back of these results, the largest investment in Hungarian beer production to date, worth 100 billion forints, could be launched in Kőbánya. Before entering the beer category, he spent more than a decade in regional leadership roles at The Coca Cola Company. He now works as an independent consultant, supporting regional and global projects and recognised for his ability to unite multicultural teams, collaborate effectively with headquarters, and elevate commercial and sales excellence through leadership rooted in customer and frontline proximity.Luca Bertocci is a co-founder and co-owner of Human Centric Group, where he partners with boards, founders, and C-level executives to transform brands into strategic business assets. He leads the agency’s analytical department, applying a data-driven approach to unlock sustainable, long-term value for global clients such as Carlsberg, PepsiCo, Danone, Mitsubishi Electric, and Carrefour, across more than 30 countries.Before Human Centric Group, Luca was an equity partner at Garrison Group and held key roles at Pirelli Tyres and Desk Promos (special agency of the Italian Chamber of Commerce) during Expo Shanghai 2010.Beyond consulting, Luca is a lecturer at Krakow School of Business (International MBA), and AGH Business School (EMBA and Tech MBA). He also serves as a mentor for Bocconi University and for several startups in Poland, combining entrepreneurial spirit with academic rigor.

