Crossing the ocean to see Jinxi season 3

Egyptian Student’s Lens: Where Millennia-Old Rice Culture Meets Modern Technology in Jinhua Development Zone

JINHUA , ZHEJIANG, CHINA, December 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The third season of the annual video series “Crossing the Ocean to See Jinxi” has been released by the Jinhua Economic & Technological Development Zone in Zhejiang Province. This edition features Egyptian international student Wang Gao, whose perspective reveals how the Jinxi area seamlessly blends its profound historical heritage with cutting-edge technological advancement, showcasing a distinctive path in China’s modernization process.Wang Gao came to Jinhua from Cairo to pursue his studies. For him, the daily commute on the city’s light rail feels like a link between the present and the future. What strikes him most about Jinxi is not merely the skyline or the pace of development, but what he describes as “technology with roots” and “a modernization that remembers its origins.”The video documents a revealing field visit. Departing from the modern urban district, Wang Gao finds himself in vast farmland within just half an hour. Here, he witnesses firsthand how technology empowers traditional agriculture: drones precision-seeding and big data forecasting farming schedules. However, local officials emphasize to him that the foundation of all this technology is a deep respect for millennia-old farming wisdom and ancestral knowledge. Standing in the soft, wet soil, they tell Wang Gao, “Every inch of this earth holds the spirit of thirty generations of farmers.” This allows Wang Gao, hailing from a desert region, to feel a profoundly different connection to the land.What particularly resonates with Wang Gao is the area’s direct link to the “Shangshan Culture,” dating back ten thousand years. This is the site of some of China’s earliest known rice cultivation. While ancient farmers domesticated wild rice here millennia ago, the same land today still bears the contours of old field patterns, even as modern agricultural technology helps propagate rice strains from this very region to the world. Wang Gao senses a dialogue across time, where civilization is not confined to museum cases but thrives in the rhythm of daily life.Wang Gao observes a unique coexistence here: towering skyscrapers and lush rice paddies sharing the same starry sky, while the ancient wisdom of the 24 Solar Terms finds expression through lines of modern scientific code. He reflects that this might be the unique essence of Chinese modernization—it never forgets the land, allowing civilization to blossom anew from its deepest roots.The “Crossing the Ocean to See Jinxi” series, through the authentic experiences of international visitors, vividly illustrates the Jinhua Development Zone’s explorations in urban-rural integration, technology-driven agriculture, and cultural preservation. It serves as a compelling window for telling the story of China’s local development to a global audience.

