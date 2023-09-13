"Crossing the Ocean to Explore Jinxi" program was officially released to the world
JINHUA, ZHEJIANG PROVINCE, CHINA, September 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- On September 11, 2023, "Crossing the Ocean to Explore Jinxi" was officially released to the world.
Since May 2023, Jinhua Development Zone has held a series of activities " Crossing the Ocean to Explore Jinxi", in which international students in Jinhua from all over the world told about Jinxi story in their own eyes.
This activity attracted international students from 7 countries to participate. They recorded the people, culture, objects, rituals, scenery and things they saw in Jinxi district through words, photos, videos, paintings, etc.
From fairy tales to common prosperity, Pratik Sarkar, an international student from Nepal, used his lens to record another way of learning in Jinhua city. He said: “This trip to Jinxi in Jinhua Development Zone opened another door for him to understand traditional Chinese culture.
He recorded 6 different areas and villages in Jinxi in the camera. He said: The charm of Jiufeng Mountain is the crystallization of the wisdom of the Chinese people over the past thousands of years, and the mysterious power of Yi Village under the ten thousand-year-old rice fields seemed to take him into the ancient times. In the time and space tunnel, an inconspicuous village has a 600-year spiritual inheritance of family mottos. You can explore the thousand-year context of brick carving art in buildings with Chinese characteristics, and you can also find the taste of Chinese national culture in fireworks and delicacies. In China In ancient times, the borderland between the Yue Kingdom and the Gumie Kingdom witnessed the magnificent development of Chinese villages towards common prosperity.
