Crossing the Ocean to Explore Jinxi

Excluding beautiful mountains and green water, Jinxi is still very rich with cultural legacy.

NY, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Green mountains and waters breed landscape with elegance, folk culture create culture with grace.Excluding beautiful mountains and green water, Jinxi is still very rich with cultural legacy. It is like a dazzling pearl, waiting for more people to discover its beauty.In 2024, Respect Heaven and Earth Nourish the Future series activities, part of Jinhua Development Zone "Across the Ocean to Explore Jinxi" (the Second season), came out as promised. During this season, the activity focuses on the folk culture of Jinxi, which inherits the essence of traditional Chinese culture. It continues to carry out the form of pictures, sound and films in the perspective of foreign friends visiting Jinxi citizens to "Respect heaven and earth, Fear mountains and rivers, Worship ancestors".In this season, the event invited Dmitriy, an Ukrainian but treated as a "new Jinhua citizen", who has worked and lived in Jinhua for 10 years. He visited three places of Jinxi, with himself as the first perspective, immersive experiencing and feeling the unique traditional culture, folk activities and nostalgia of Jinxi village.In Tangxi Chenghuang Temple, as reincarnated praise, Dmitriy participated in the "Baisheng" sacrifice ceremony together with the local people to commemorate political achievement of Song Yue, the first county magistrate of Tangxi in Ming Dynasty, entitling "the disaster resistant, people’s livelihood guard". By visiting himself to the scene of the " Rice Protection Festival" in Xiayi village, Dmitriy witnessed a sacrificial honor guard formed by more than 80 villagers to worship and greet the "the God of five grains", praying for good weather and good crops in future. Walking in the Paixitong village, Dmitriy became a musician, stepping on the "beat" of the babbling stream, measuring the idyllic village scene outside the village with his footsteps, and enjoying the happiness of common prosperity in Jinxi ."Living in Jinhua for 10 years, I have the witnessed rapid growth of the city, and I am surprised to find that the land of Wuzhou still retains so many traditional culture 'roots'." As Dmitriy said, the trip to Jinhua Development Zone, once again refreshed his understanding of the excellent traditional Chinese culture. He hopes his own story can let more people understand China and fall in love with China.

Crossing the Ocean to Explore Jinxi

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.