Ciska Momesso Featured as Contributing Author in Best-Selling Book She Said Yes to Herself

Ciska Momesso

Healing, breathwork, and feminine reconnection take center stage in powerful new collaborative release

., AUSTRALIA, December 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ciska Momesso, founder of Ciska Momesso Coaching, is a featured contributing author in the newly released collaborative book She Said Yes to Herself, published by Her Voice Media. The book has reached best-selling status on Amazon and is now available for purchase at https://a.co/d/cRjLayQ She Said Yes to Herself is a transformative collection of stories from women around the world who share the defining moment they chose themselves. Each chapter reflects a personal journey of healing, self-trust, and empowerment, highlighting what becomes possible when women stop waiting for permission and begin living in alignment with their truth, values, and inner voice.Ciska’s contribution offers a deeply grounded perspective rooted in emotional healing, nervous system regulation, and feminine reconnection. With three years in business, Ciska supports founders and entrepreneurs, particularly women at emotional crossroads, who are healing from heartbreak or rebuilding their sense of self and seeking deeper fulfillment, connection, and joy in their lives.“My work is about helping women redesign their lives to reflect who they truly are,” Ciska shares. “Saying yes to yourself often begins in the body, by creating safety, releasing emotional heaviness, and allowing yourself to feel grounded and whole again.”Through her chapter in She Said Yes to Herself, Ciska adds her voice to the collective message of the book, emphasizing that choosing yourself is not a single decision but an ongoing practice of self-honoring, presence, and compassion. Her story aligns with the book’s core themes of healing past wounds, reclaiming inner power, and stepping into a more authentic way of being.Ciska is the founder of Ciska Momesso Coaching, where she offers one-on-one coaching to women navigating major life transitions. Her work provides a safe and supportive space for women to calm their nervous systems, process emotional experiences, and reconnect with their feminine power. Clients are supported in creating meaningful internal shifts that lead to clarity, resilience, and long-term wellbeing.A key element of Ciska’s approach is breathwork, which she integrates alongside somatic techniques and emotional support. As breathwork continues to gain recognition as an effective tool for emotional healing and mental wellbeing, Ciska’s grounded methodology helps women move through stress, overwhelm, and uncertainty with greater strength and clarity.“Breathwork allows women to access parts of themselves that talking alone cannot reach,” Ciska explains. “When combined with emotional support and somatic awareness, it becomes a powerful pathway for healing and reconnection.”She Said Yes to Herself was born from a calling to amplify women’s stories on a global stage. The book serves as both a mirror and a lighthouse, reflecting the courage within each reader while guiding them toward what is possible when they choose themselves first. The release marks Volume One of a growing movement of women who rise, heal, and lead by example.As a contributing author, Ciska is honored to be part of a project that normalizes rest, healing, and self-connection as acts of leadership and self-respect. Her chapter stands as an invitation for women to slow down, listen inward, and say yes to themselves with gentleness and intention.For more information about Ciska Momesso and her work, connect with her on Instagram at @ciska_soul_aligned, on Facebook at Ciska Momesso, or via email at ciskamomesso@gmail.comAbout the BookShe Said Yes to Herself is a collaborative best-selling book published by Her Voice Media, featuring women who share the moment they chose themselves and transformed their lives from the inside out.

