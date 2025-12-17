Samantha Grider Featured as Contributing Author in Best-Selling Book She Said Yes to Herself

Samantha Grider

Founder of Samantha Grider Coaching shares a powerful perspective on calm confidence, nervous system regulation, and choosing yourself daily

., AUSTRALIA, December 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Samantha Grider, founder of Samantha Grider Coaching (SGC), is a contributing author in the international best-selling book She Said Yes to Herself, published by Her Voice Media. The book is now available on Amazon at https://a.co/d/cRjLayQ and features women from diverse backgrounds who share the defining moment they chose themselves and began living with greater clarity, confidence, and self-trust.She Said Yes to Herself is a collaborative collection of deeply personal stories that celebrate healing, authenticity, and the courage it takes to stop people-pleasing and start listening inward. Each chapter reflects a moment of awakening, reminding readers that choosing yourself is not a single breakthrough, but an ongoing commitment to honoring your truth.Samantha’s contribution offers a grounded and compassionate lens on confidence, nervous system regulation, and sustainable personal transformation. With five years in business, drawing from deep roots in NLP, Time Line Therapy, and holistic coaching, Samantha creates digital tools and online programs that give women instant access to calm confidence without the pressure of appointments, live calls, or overwhelm.“I help women pause, release old patterns, and build a kind, loving relationship with themselves,” Samantha shares. “Confidence is not something you achieve once. It is something you gently tend to every day.”Through her chapter in She Said Yes to Herself, Samantha reflects on the many identities she has carried, from line cook to RV dweller to mother, and how daily, intentional pauses transformed hollow routines into a life of softness, strength, and overflow. Her story aligns with the book’s core message that transformation is not dramatic or rushed, but deliberate, consistent, and deeply possible.Samantha is the creator of the Radiance Archetypes™, a personal mapping system that guides women from inner critic to quiet power. Her offerings include hypnotic audios, NLP rituals, earth-inspired practices, and mom-friendly workbooks, all delivered digitally so women can engage at their own pace, anytime and anywhere.Her product suite includes the Confidence Refresh Kit, Serenity Vault, recorded trainings, Facebook subscription content, and voice note coaching, as well as longer-form programs such as Return to Confidence. Each offering is designed to support nervous system regulation and emotional safety while honoring feminine energy and real-life responsibilities.“I do not teach hustle or tough love,” Samantha explains. “In a world that says push harder, my work invites women to pause and bloom. When the nervous system feels safe, confidence grows naturally.”Samantha primarily serves heart-led women in their late twenties to mid-forties who appear successful externally but wrestle with inner critics, people-pleasing, and the demands of career, family, and self-care. Many are introverted, thoughtful leaders who crave structure without rigidity and confidence without burnout.She Said Yes to Herself serves as both a mirror and a lighthouse, reflecting the courage women already carry while guiding them toward what becomes possible when they choose themselves first. The book marks Volume One of a growing movement centered on women rising through self-honoring, presence, and alignment.As a contributing author, Samantha is honored to stand alongside women who are redefining success through gentleness, clarity, and inner trust. Her chapter offers a reminder that saying yes to yourself can be quiet, daily, and profoundly life-changing.For more information about Samantha Grider and her work, visit https://www.instagram.com/thecouragecultivator/ https://www.youtube.com/@Couragecultivator , or contact hello@samanthagridercoaching.comAbout the BookShe Said Yes to Herself is a collaborative best-selling book published by Her Voice Media, featuring women who share the moment they chose themselves and transformed how they live, lead, and care for themselves.

