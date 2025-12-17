Sarah Rutten Featured as Contributing Author in Best-Selling Book She Said Yes to Herself

Sarah Rutten

Founder of The Canine Perspective shares a story of resilience, compassion, and choosing alignment in life and leadership

., AUSTRALIA, December 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sarah Rutten, founder of The Canine Perspective, is a contributing author in the international best-selling book She Said Yes to Herself, published by Her Voice Media. The book is now available on Amazon at https://a.co/d/cRjLayQ and brings together powerful stories from women who share the moment they chose themselves and transformed the way they live, lead, and relate to the world around them.She Said Yes to Herself is a collaborative collection celebrating self-trust, healing, and authentic leadership. Each chapter reflects a pivotal moment when a woman stopped playing small, released outdated expectations, and began honoring her inner truth. Together, the stories serve as a reminder that choosing yourself is often the first step toward building a life rooted in clarity, purpose, and connection.Sarah’s contribution offers a unique and deeply grounded perspective shaped by more than twenty years of working with dogs and the people who love them. As the founder of The Canine Perspective, Sarah helps dog guardians understand their dogs on a deeper level so they can build calm, happy, cooperative relationships without force, fear, or frustration. Her work is centered on translating behavior as communication and making modern, force-free training accessible, practical, and engaging.“Behavior is never random,” Sarah explains. “It is communication. When we learn to listen, whether with dogs or ourselves, everything changes.”Through her chapter in She Said Yes to Herself, Sarah shares her own journey of resilience and self-leadership, including rebuilding her life and business after being sidelined for four years by chronic mould illness. Saying yes to herself meant realigning with her values, honoring her wellbeing, and recommitting to a mission rooted in compassion and clarity.Sarah is the creator of a wide range of online and in-person offerings, including private one-on-one consultations, the 7-Day Recall Challenge, Beyond The Recall membership, the Puppy Empowerment Program, and workshops such as the Pawsitively Peaceful Workshop for anxious or reactive dogs. She is also the author of the Amazon best-selling book The Canine Perspective: Using Force-Free Methods to Unleash Your Dog’s Pawtential, available in paperback, Kindle, and audiobook formats.Her clients are dog guardians who love their dogs but feel overwhelmed, confused, or frustrated by behavior challenges. Many are families navigating busy lives who want training that strengthens connection rather than creating conflict.“Training does not have to feel like a chore or a competition,” Sarah shares. “When it is grounded in kindness, clarity, and science, it works for both ends of the leash.”Known for her warmth, wit, and no-nonsense approach, Sarah has also appeared on Australian national television and international platforms, helping spread awareness about force-free training and emotional wellbeing. At the heart of her work is a simple belief that when we understand behavior better, we live better together.She Said Yes to Herself is Volume One of a growing movement that amplifies women’s voices and stories on a global stage. As a contributing author, Sarah is honored to stand alongside women who are redefining success through authenticity, compassion, and self-trust.For more information about Sarah Rutten and her work, connect via Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/thecanineperspective , Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/thecanineperspective , or email sarah@thecanineperspective.com.auAbout the BookShe Said Yes to Herself is a collaborative best-selling book published by Her Voice Media, featuring women who share the defining moment they chose themselves and changed the direction of their lives.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.