Vicky Vortex Featured as Contributing Author in Best-Selling Book She Said Yes to Herself

Vicky Vortex

Trauma-aware coach shares a powerful message of dignity, nervous system healing, and choosing truth over survival

., AUSTRALIA, December 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vicky Vortex, founder of the Vortex Vitality Method™ and the Vortex Dignity Clinic, is a contributing author in the international best-selling book She Said Yes to Herself, published by Her Voice Media. The book is now available on Amazon at https://a.co/d/cRjLayQ and brings together the voices of women who share the defining moment they chose themselves and reclaimed their lives from the inside out.She Said Yes to Herself is a collaborative collection of deeply personal stories centered on self-trust, healing, and transformation. Each chapter reflects a moment when a woman stopped living in survival mode, released conditioning that no longer served her, and chose to honor her truth, her body, and her dignity. Together, the book serves as both a mirror and a lighthouse for readers navigating their own path of self-leadership and restoration.Vicky’s contribution offers a raw and grounded perspective shaped by years of working with people whose nervous systems have been deeply impacted by childhood emotional abuse, narcissistic dynamics, and chronic stress. With five years in business, Vicky supports clients who appear successful on the outside but feel exhausted, inflamed, anxious, or disconnected within.“My work is for people who have done everything ‘right’ and still feel like something is off,” Vicky shares. “What often gets labeled as burnout or mystery illness is actually the long tail of unresolved trauma and family conditioning living in the body.”Through her chapter in She Said Yes to Herself, Vicky explores what it truly means to say yes to yourself when your nervous system has been trained for survival. Her story aligns with the book’s core themes of healing past wounds, restoring self-worth, and creating a life that feels safe, grounded, and sustainable, not just productive.Vicky is the founder of the Vortex Vitality Method™, a trauma-aware approach that integrates nervous system regulation, somatic practices, lifestyle reset, and energetic clearing. Through one-on-one coaching, Vortex Dignity Clinic sessions, online programs, and intensives, she helps clients move out of chronic fight-or-flight and into a state where the body and mind can finally heal.“Willpower, mindset hacks, and another diet are not solving the real issue,” Vicky explains. “Healing happens when the nervous system feels safe enough to let go.”Her clients often report improved sleep, reduced inflammation, stronger boundaries, clearer decision-making, and a renewed sense of self-respect. The work is practical and grounded, while also honoring the spiritual dimension of healing for those who are open to it.In addition to her coaching work, Vicky is currently writing a memoir titled The Kitty Who Learned to Roar, which chronicles her own journey through family abuse, suicide loss, and recovery. The memoir is designed to sit alongside the Vortex Vitality Method™ as both story and solution, demonstrating how dignity and nervous system safety can be rebuilt from the ground up.She Said Yes to Herself marks Volume One of a growing movement amplifying women’s stories on a global stage. As a contributing author, Vicky is honored to stand alongside women who are redefining success, health, and leadership through truth, embodiment, and self-respect.For more information about Vicky Vortex and her work, connect on Instagram at @vickyvortexhealthcoaching , on LinkedIn at Vicky Vortex, or via email at vickyvortex@gmail.comAbout the BookShe Said Yes to Herself is a collaborative best-selling book published by Her Voice Media, featuring women who share the pivotal moment they chose themselves and transformed how they live, heal, and lead.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.