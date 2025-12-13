White House issues executive order for national AI framework 

The White House Dec. 11 issued an executive order to establish a national artificial intelligence framework to preempt state regulation. The order calls for the creation of an AI Litigation Task Force to challenge state laws that may be unconstitutional or otherwise unlawful. The order also calls for the Secretary of Commerce to issue a notice within 90 days to specify eligibility conditions for states to receive remaining funds from the Broadband Equity Access and Deployment Program. Additionally, the order calls for the development of a legislative proposal for a federal AI regulatory framework that would preempt state law. The order says that the legislative proposal should not preempt otherwise lawful state regulations related to child safety, data center infrastructure, state government procurement of AI and other topics to be determined.

The White House also released a corresponding fact sheet for the order.