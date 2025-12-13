Rutland Barracks / VAPO, VCOR

VSP News Release-Incident





STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE





NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25B4008947

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Alibozek

STATION: Rutland Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101





DATE/TIME: 12/11/25 at 2241 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: School Street, MT. Holly

VIOLATION: Violation of an Abuse Prevent Order, Violation of Conditions of Release





ACCUSED: Timothy Jackson

AGE: 37

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Castleton, VT





VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)









SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Vermont State Police received a report that Timothy Jackson (37) had violated a relief from abuse order. Investigation into the report revealed Jackson had violated his Relief from Abuse order and Court ordered conditions of release. Jackson was located on 12/12/25 and taken into custody without incident. He was transported to the Rutland Barracks for processing and was issued additional court ordered conditions of release. Jackson was held on $1000 bail and issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Rutland Criminal Division on 12/15/25 at 1230 hours.









COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/15/25 at 1230 hours

COURT: Vermont Superior Court Rutland Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: MVRCF

BAIL: $1000

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

















*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.