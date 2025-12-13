Submit Release
Rutland Barracks / VAPO, VCOR

VSP News Release-Incident


STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE


NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 25B4008947

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Alibozek                            

STATION: Rutland Barracks                    

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101


DATE/TIME: 12/11/25 at 2241 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: School Street, MT. Holly

VIOLATION: Violation of an Abuse Prevent Order, Violation of Conditions of Release


ACCUSED: Timothy Jackson                                              

AGE: 37

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Castleton, VT


VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)



SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Vermont State Police received a report that Timothy Jackson (37) had violated a relief from abuse order. Investigation into the report revealed Jackson had violated his Relief from Abuse order and Court ordered conditions of release. Jackson was located on 12/12/25 and taken into custody without incident. He was transported to the Rutland Barracks for processing and was issued additional court ordered conditions of release. Jackson was held on $1000 bail and issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Rutland Criminal Division on 12/15/25 at 1230 hours.



COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/15/25 at 1230 hours            

COURT: Vermont Superior Court Rutland Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: MVRCF    

BAIL: $1000

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED





*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.


Tpr. Timothy Alibozek

Vermont State Police

Crash Reconstruction Team

Rutland Barracks

124 State Place

Rutland, VT

Barracks – 802-773-9101

 

