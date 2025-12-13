Rutland Barracks / VAPO, VCOR
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25B4008947
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Alibozek
STATION: Rutland Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-773-9101
DATE/TIME: 12/11/25 at 2241 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: School Street, MT. Holly
VIOLATION: Violation of an Abuse Prevent Order, Violation of Conditions of Release
ACCUSED: Timothy Jackson
AGE: 37
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Castleton, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Vermont State Police received a report that Timothy Jackson (37) had violated a relief from abuse order. Investigation into the report revealed Jackson had violated his Relief from Abuse order and Court ordered conditions of release. Jackson was located on 12/12/25 and taken into custody without incident. He was transported to the Rutland Barracks for processing and was issued additional court ordered conditions of release. Jackson was held on $1000 bail and issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Rutland Criminal Division on 12/15/25 at 1230 hours.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 12/15/25 at 1230 hours
COURT: Vermont Superior Court Rutland Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: MVRCF
BAIL: $1000
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Tpr. Timothy Alibozek
Vermont State Police
Crash Reconstruction Team
Rutland Barracks
124 State Place
Rutland, VT
Barracks – 802-773-9101
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.