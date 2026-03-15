Rutland Barracks / DUI / Cruelty to a Child

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 26B4001935

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Kolby Baldwin

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

DATE/TIME: 03-14-26 / 1506 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Sunoco / West Rutland

VIOLATION: DUI / Cruelty to a Child

ACCUSED: Kimberly Butler

AGE: 44

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bennington, VT

(The Vermont State Police do not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks were on patrol on Business 4 in the Town of West Rutland when they observed a motor vehicle violation. A traffic stop was conducted where the operator was identified as Kimberly Butler of Bennington, VT. While speaking to Kimberly, troopers detected signs of impairment. Kimberly was screened for impairment and taken into custody for suspicion of operating under the influence. During the stop troopers also observed a 1-year-old child in the vehicle who wasn’t properly restrained in their child safety restraint.

Kimberly was transported to the Rutland Barracks for processing. At the conclusion of processing, she was issued a criminal citation to appear in Rutland Superior Court – Criminal Division at a later date.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: YES

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 03-30-26 at 1000 hours

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.