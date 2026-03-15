Re: Traffic Alert - Vt Route 100 in Waterbury
The roadway is now open, however there is a lot of black ice on the roadway. Please drive safely.
Sent: Sunday, March 15, 2026 6:11 AM
To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>
Subject: Traffic Alert - Vt Route 100 in Waterbury
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Berlin
News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
Vt Route 100 in Waterbury has both lanes obstructed in the area of Guptil Road due to a crash.
This incident is expected to last for While the vehicle is removed.. Specific details are not yet available, updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
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