MPD Makes Arrests in L Street Shooting

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of three people for various weapons offenses that occurred near the Navy Yard.

On Thursday, December 11, 2025, at approximately 1:51 p.m., First District officers responded to the 600 block of L Street, Southeast, for a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male, conscious and breathing, suffering from gunshot wounds. A short time later, a second adult male walked into an area hospital suffering from gunshot wounds.

The detectives’ investigation revealed that the two men shot each other. 18-year-old Jalen Williams-Austin, of Woodbridge, VA, and 20-year-old Marquise Plater, of Northeast, were arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun), Carrying a Pistol Without a License, National Firearms Act, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Discarding of Firearms/Ammunition, Possession of a Large-Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device, Prohibited Possession of Certain Dangerous Weapons, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and two counts of Receiving Stolen Property.

Additionally, 18-year-old Ivana Rucker, of Woodbridge, VA, was arrested and charged with Possession of a Large-Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition.

CCN: 25186449

