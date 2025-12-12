Tsaile Man Sentenced to 13 Years For Voluntary Manslaughter

PHOENIX, Ariz. – Kevin Darren Blackhorse, 37, of Tsaile, Arizona, was sentenced on December 8, 2025, by United States District Judge Michael T. Liburdi to 13 years of imprisonment followed by three years of supervised release. Blackhorse previously pleaded guilty to Voluntary Manslaughter.

On January 8, 2024, while engaged in a physical fight with the victim, Blackhorse stabbed the victim in the chest and back multiple times resulting in his death. Blackhorse and the victim are enrolled members of the Navajo Nation.

Navajo Nation Department of Criminal Investigations and the FBI Phoenix division’s Gallup office conducted the investigation in this case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Kiyoko Patterson, District of Arizona, Phoenix, handled the prosecution.

CASE NUMBER: CR-24-01247-MTL

