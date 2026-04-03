Man Sentenced to 28 Years in Prison for Sexual Assault on Grounds of Gateway Arch National Park

The sentence will run consecutive to the 84 months Monte Derrell Boatman is currently serving for violating his supervised release in a 2009 armed robbery case.

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