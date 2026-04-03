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Former USDA Official Pleads Guilty to Receiving an Illegal Gratuity

HONOLULU – United States Attorney Ken Sorenson announced that Jason Shitanishi, 60, of Honolulu, Hawaii pled guilty in federal court today to receiving an illegal gratuity as a public official.  

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Former USDA Official Pleads Guilty to Receiving an Illegal Gratuity

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


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