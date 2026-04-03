District of Arizona Charges 226 Individuals for Immigration-Related Criminal Conduct this Week

PHOENIX, Ariz. – During the week of enforcement operations from March 28 through April 3, 2026, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona brought immigration-related criminal charges against 226 individuals. Specifically, the United States filed 117 cases in which aliens illegally re-entered the United States, and the United States also charged 95 aliens for illegally entering the United States. In its ongoing effort to deter unlawful immigration, the United States filed 14 cases against 14 individuals responsible for smuggling illegal aliens into and within the District of Arizona.

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