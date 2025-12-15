Hartzell Engine Tech Expands Sky-Tec Brand with New Starters for Experimental and Home-Built Aircraft
These new Sky-Tec XP starters make flying more affordable and accessible for the experimental market while maintaining the same engineering excellence that pilots expect from Hartzell Engine Tech.”MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hartzell Engine Tech, a Signia Aerospace company, is expanding its industry-leading Sky-Tec brand with the introduction of a new line of lightweight engine starters, designed specifically for 12-volt electrical systems on experimental and home-built aircraft.
— Marolous Cebulka, VP Sales & Marketing
The new Sky-Tec XP Series starters, denoted by a “XP” suffix in their part numbers, will be available through Hartzell Engine Tech’s global distribution network by the end of the first quarter of 2026. The new units are expected to retail for under $1,000, offering a high-value solution for experimental aircraft owners and builders seeking quality, affordability and performance.
Although these new models will not carry FAA Form 8130 airworthiness certification, they are brand-new production starters manufactured in the same Montgomery, Ala., facility that produces Hartzell Engine Tech’s certified Sky-Tec products.
“These new Sky-Tec XP starters make flying more affordable and accessible for the experimental market while maintaining the same engineering excellence that pilots have come to expect from Hartzell Engine Tech,” said Marolous Cebulka, Vice President of Sales & Marketing for Hartzell Engine Tech. “They’re a fit for any Lycoming-powered homebuilt kit, combining reliability, lightweight performance, and affordability.”
The Sky-Tec brand represents a combination of several legacy starters and newer designs, unified under the Hartzell Engine Tech umbrella. Leveraging the engineering, manufacturing, and testing resources of Hartzell Engine Tech, Sky-Tec continues to set the standard for aircraft starters used throughout general, business, and experimental aviation.
About Hartzell Engine Tech
Hartzell Engine Tech offers a broad product portfolio consisting of PowerUp Ignition Systems, Janitrol Plane-Power, Sky-Tec, and AeroForce Turbocharger Systems. Together, these brands provide engine accessories and heating solutions for general aviation and the military. For more information, visit https://hartzell.aero.
About Signia Aerospace
Signia Aerospace is a global, integrated provider of high-performance systems and specialized components for the aerospace industry. For more information visit www.signiaaerospace.com.
