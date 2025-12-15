Newest Board of Directors Named to Lead AircraftExchange.com
AircraftExchange has become indispensable to business aircraft dealers and brokers because it gives the industry a trusted, credible marketplace built on verified data and ethical representation.”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The newest board of directors has been appointed to oversee AircraftExchange.com, the only authenticated online marketplace for preowned business aircraft.
The AircraftExchange Board of Directors will guide the platform’s strategic growth as it continues to deliver market transparency, high-quality listings and global reach for dealers, brokers and qualified buyers. AircraftExchange.com lists aircraft exclusively listed by aircraft dealers accredited by the International Aircraft Dealers Association (IADA) and member OEMs.
It has grown into the most trusted digital marketplace for business aircraft. With verified listings, rigorous dealer accreditation, and an emphasis on transparency, the platform is drawing record levels of global engagement from qualified buyers and sellers.
“AircraftExchange has become indispensable to business aircraft dealers and brokers because it gives the industry a trusted, credible marketplace built on verified data and ethical representation,” said AircraftExchange Chair Emily Deaton, CEO of JetAVIVA. “This newly named board of directors will build on the deep expertise of previous boards from across the business aviation sector and will ensure AircraftExchange continues to deliver exceptional value to professionals, sellers and buyers worldwide.”
AircraftExchange.com has sustained year-over-year growth, including a doubling of monthly user traffic, a large percent increase in lead generation for IADA-Accredited Dealers, and continued expansion of its inventory of authenticated aircraft listings. The platform is the only site where every aircraft is represented by an IADA-Accredited Dealer that has passed the industry’s most rigorous standards for ethics, experience and transactional performance.
AircraftExchange.com Board of Directors:
Chair: Emily Deaton, Chief Executive Officer, jetAVIVA
Vice Chair: Randall Mize, President, Leviate Air Group
Secretary: Danny Gizzi, Founder & Chief Executive Officer, Aircraft Executives
Treasurer: Todd Jackson, Elliott Jets/Elliott Aviation
Member at Large: Spencer Bloomer, Partner, JetTransactions
Member at Large: Cheryl Duckett, Marketing Director, Avpro, Inc.
Member at Large: Kyle Canna, Vice President of Sales, Guardian Jet, LLC
Member at Large: Cameron Jones, Founder & Principal, Jones Aviation Group
Member at Large: Matthew Potts, Partner, Jaffa & Co.
Danny Gizzi, Kyle Canna and Cameron Jones are the newest members of the board, while the other appointees are holdover board members.
About AircraftExchange.com
AircraftExchange.com is the only business aircraft search portal where every listing is represented exclusively by an IADA-Accredited Dealer, ensuring each aircraft is verified, professionally represented and backed by the industry's highest ethical standards. The platform’s advanced tools allow buyers to create confidential dashboards, compare aircraft by detailed specifications, and evaluate data-rich listings from across the global fleet. More information and current listings are available at AircraftExchange.com.
About IADA
The International Aircraft Dealers Association (IADA) is a professional trade organization that sets the standard for excellence in the aircraft resale industry. IADA members are among the most experienced and respected professionals in the field, committed to maintaining the highest levels of integrity, transparency, and expertise. IADA-Accredited Dealers undergo rigorous vetting and continuous re-accreditation, ensuring that they meet the highest standards of professional conduct and service. IADA Products & Services Members are verified to assure the highest ethical standards and levels of experience. For more information, visit https://iada.aero.
